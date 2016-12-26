Dec 26, 2016 at 3pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
0-2
Everton
FT(HT: 0-0)
Mirallas (51'), Lukaku (91')

Claudio Ranieri demands improvement from Riyad Mahrez

Leicester City forward Riyad Mahrez in action during his side's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium on October 22, 2016
© SilverHub
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri calls on Riyad Mahrez to "give more for the team" after dropping the winger for the 2-0 home defeat to Everton.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, December 26, 2016 at 22:46 UK

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has called on Riyad Mahrez to "give more for the team" after losing his place in the starting lineup.

Mahrez was one of Leicester's outstanding performers on their way to the Premier League title last season, with his displays earning him the PFA Players' Player of the Year award.

However, the 25-year-old has struggled to reach that level so far this term and was dropped to the bench in favour Demarai Gray for this afternoon's 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Everton.

"He's not in good form now and I wanted to stimulate him. I didn't see him do well during the training sessions and he must give more for the team. I want more," he told reporters.

"Demarai was good. His performance was good. I changed him to give more balance when I put Mahrez inside and to maintain the 4-4-2 with (Marc) Albrighton, who can help the two midfielders."

Mahrez has just three Premier League goals so far this season - 10 fewer than he had at the same stage of the title-winning campaign.

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
