West Ham United bring in Jose Fonte from Southampton

Jose Fonte gives the thumbs-up after the Premier League game between Southampton and Middlesbrough on December 11, 2016
© SilverHub
Southampton defender Jose Fonte completes his £8m move to West Ham United, bringing an end to his seven-year spell on the south coast.
Friday, January 20, 2017

Southampton defender Jose Fonte has completed his £8m move to West Ham United, signing a two-and-a-half contract at the London Stadium with the option of a further season.

The Portugal international rejected the offer of a new contract with the Saints and formally handed in a transfer request at the club earlier this month.

Fonte has since been overlooked for selection by boss Claude Puel, who had to constantly fend off questions about the Euro 2016-winning centre-back's long-term prospects on the south coast.

A deal has now been struck and a medical successfully passed, bringing an end to his seven-year stint at St Mary's Stadium, in which time he made 288 appearances for the club and helped with their charge into the Premier League.

Fonte reportedly had a number of top-flight clubs to choose from, with Manchester United among those thought to be tempted to make a move, but the Portuguese claims that West Ham felt like the right choice to make.

"I signed for West Ham because they are a great club and a very big club. They have a lot of fans and I have known for a number of years how passionate they are," he told his new side's official website. "The manager was also a very big influence. I thought that he really wanted me and that he sold me the project and the ambition of the club.

"I also have part of my family living in London and they are big West Ham fans. It just made sense for me at this stage to join West Ham. It is a new challenge and a new beginning and I am looking forward to it. With the way that West Ham is going we can only look to be challenging in the top eight.

"I told the manager in conversations that we want to win and we want to win trophies. The ambition is big and we need to aim high. West Ham are a massive club and it is an exciting challenge and it should be for everyone. We all need to get together and start working."

Fonte is not eligible to feature in Saturday's league meeting at Middlesbrough, but he could make his debut two weeks later for the visit of Manchester City.

Jose Fonte ahead of the Europa League game between Southampton and Hapoel Be'er Sheva on December 8, 2016
Fonte 'closing in on West Ham move'
