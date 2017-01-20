New Transfer Talk header

West Ham United 'agree £8m Jose Fonte fee'

Jose Fonte gives the thumbs-up after the Premier League game between Southampton and Middlesbrough on December 11, 2016
West Ham United and Southampton reportedly settle on a fee of £8m for defender Jose Fonte.
Friday, January 20, 2017

West Ham United have reportedly agreed a fee of £8m with Southampton for their wantaway captain Jose Fonte.

The 33-year-old is expected to depart St Mary's imminently after handing in a transfer request earlier this month.

The Hammers were thought to have had an initial offer knocked back by the Saints, but according to ESPN, an improved bid of £8m for the Portuguese defender has now been accepted.

Representatives for Fonte have now begun talks with Slaven Bilic's side over personal terms and are hopeful of completing the deal "within the next 24 hours".

Fonte moved to the South Coast from Crystal Palace seven years ago and has since gone on to make 288 appearances in all competitions.

Jose Fonte ahead of the Europa League game between Southampton and Hapoel Be'er Sheva on December 8, 2016
