West Ham United have reportedly agreed a fee of £8m with Southampton for their wantaway captain Jose Fonte.

The 33-year-old is expected to depart St Mary's imminently after handing in a transfer request earlier this month.

The Hammers were thought to have had an initial offer knocked back by the Saints, but according to ESPN, an improved bid of £8m for the Portuguese defender has now been accepted.

Representatives for Fonte have now begun talks with Slaven Bilic's side over personal terms and are hopeful of completing the deal "within the next 24 hours".

Fonte moved to the South Coast from Crystal Palace seven years ago and has since gone on to make 288 appearances in all competitions.