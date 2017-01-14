Jan 14, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Turf Moor
Claude Puel: Southampton's defeat to Burnley "difficult to accept"

Southampton manager Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Claude Puel calls on his side to become more clinical if they are to put an end to their losing run in the Premier League, which now stands at four games.
Claude Puel has insisted that Southampton "did not deserve" to lose to Burnley, putting his side's 1-0 loss down to a failure to convert their numerous chances.

The visitors enjoyed the lion's share of possession at Turf Moor but were undone by a late Joey Barton free kick, making it four league defeats in succession for the Saints.

Not for the first time this season a lack of goals cost Southampton the chance to claim anything from the game, with only strugglers Middlesbrough scoring fewer goals than the South Coast side's 19 so far this season.

Puel hinted after the match that he is hoping to bring in some more attacking players during the January transfer window, as Southampton - victorious against Liverpool in the EFL Cup in midweek - aim to put an end to their slide down the table.

"It's difficult to accept this loss. It's a big disappointment and a big frustration for the players," he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports News. "We knew it would be a difficult game, against a difficult opponent; playing with long balls, second balls and free kicks.

"We made a strong work to resist their opportunities with just one, strange free kick winning this game. We had the same attitude, the same spirit as the game against Liverpool and we didn't deserve this, with good play. It's important now to be clinical, with all the good work in our play.

"It's important to score your chances. We work with the owner and the chairman (on recruitment). If the opportunity comes to improve the squad, we will see. But at the moment it is important to keep my consideration about this team."

Southampton have failed to find the back of the net in four of their past five Premier League away games, while also producing a league-low 17 first-half goals across their league games this term.

Sean Dyche shouts orders during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
