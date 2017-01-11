Jan 11, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton
1-0
Liverpool
Redmond (20')
Tadic (65'), Rodriguez (81')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Claude Puel hails "very good" Southampton performance

Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Southampton on December 14, 2016
© SilverHub
Claude Puel insists that Southampton were worthy winners in their first-leg tie with Liverpool, but concedes it will be "very difficult" to restrict the Reds at Anfield.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 22:34 UK

Southampton manager Claude Puel has admitted that it is too soon to get carried away but feels his side are good value for their narrow lead over Liverpool in the EFL Cup semi-final.

The Saints will take a one-goal advantage to Anfield later this month, courtesy of Nathan Redmond's 20th-minute strike in the first leg on Wednesday evening - his first in 16 games.

Puel saw his side squander a number of good openings, while opponents Liverpool struggled to truly get going all night, yet the Frenchman knows that more is now required to get over the line on Merseyside in two weeks' time.

Speaking to Sky Sports News after the match, he said: "We are deserving this result with all the many chances we had. It was important to win with the clean sheet and we can have a strong game at Liverpool. I think Liverpool had just the one chance all game. We were unlucky at the end because we know Liverpool away in the second leg will be very difficult.

"It was the same in the Premier League - a strong defence - but this game was interesting because we were strong in defence and were better to keep the ball and to have a very good counter attack. It was a very, very good game but it is just the first leg and we are just one goal up.

"This competition is exciting, now it is important to keep the good concentration for the Premier League. We lost three games so it is important to have the good reaction."

Southampton's league campaign resumes at Burnley on Saturday afternoon, before the visit of Leicester City eight days later.

Jurgen Klopp watches on sternly during the Premier League game between Sunderland and Liverpool on January 2, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version