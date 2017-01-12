New Transfer Talk header

Claude Puel: 'No change in Jose Fonte situation'

Jose Fonte in action during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Southampton on December 14, 2016
Southampton boss Claude Puel says that there has been 'no change' in Jose Fonte's situation since the 33-year-old handed in a transfer request last week.
Last Updated: Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 16:39 UK

Southampton boss Claude Puel has said that there has been 'no change' in Jose Fonte's situation at the club.

Last week, it was revealed that the Saints captain had handed in a transfer request and he was not involved in Wednesday's League Cup semi-final first leg against Liverpool.

Ahead of Southampton's Premier League clash with Burnley this weekend, Puel revealed that the 33-year-old will remain on the sidelines while the situation remains as it is, while the club are actively looking to improve their squad in the January transfer window.

"The situation with Jose Fonte is the same for the moment. I prefer for the moment staying with Jose out of the team. We know it's a difficult window in January, but we will stay focused to see if we can find an opportunity," Puel told reporters.

Fonte, who has linked with a move to Manchester United last summer, has 18 months remaining on his current deal at Southampton.

