Report: West Ham make move for Southampton defender Jose Fonte

Jose Fonte in action during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Southampton on December 14, 2016
Southampton could be about to have their resolve tested by West Ham United, as a report claims that the Hammers are preparing a £4m bid for defender Jose Fonte.
West Ham United have reportedly tabled a £4m bid for Southampton defender Jose Fonte, who looks likely to be on his way out of St Mary's Stadium this month.

The Portugal international rejected the offer of a new contract with the Saints and formally handed in a transfer request at the club last week.

Fonte has since been left out of Southampton's squads for the FA Cup tie with Norwich City last weekend and tonight's EFL Cup semi-final meeting against Liverpool.

Manager Claude Puel was unwilling to discuss whether he intended to sell the 32-year-old during the current transfer window but, according to The Sun, West Ham could be about to test his resolve.

Crystal Palace and Everton are also said to be interested, however, while Manchester United were circling last summer following his Euro 2016 success with Portugal.

The Hammers, who have lost each of their last three games, are in the market for defensive recruits after conceding 35 goals in the Premier League so far this season - the sixth-worst record in the division.

