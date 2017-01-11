Claude Puel says that "keeping stability in the defence" is behind his decision to overlook Jose Fonte for inclusion against Liverpool in the EFL Cup semi-final.

Southampton manager Claude Puel has revealed that defender Jose Fonte will not play a part in Wednesday's EFL Cup semi-final tie with Liverpool.

The Portugal international rejected the offer of a new contract last month and made it known that he wants out of St Mary's Stadium after handing in a transfer request.

Fonte was omitted from Southampton's squad for the 2-2 draw with Norwich City in the FA Cup on Saturday, but Puel would not state after the match whether he was simply resting the 33-year-old for the visit of Liverpool.

It has now been confirmed that the experienced centre-back, who has made 288 appearances for Southampton and still has 18 months left to run on his current deal, will not be involved in this week's first-leg clash on the South Coast.

"It is important for me to keep stability in the defence with players, we don't know the future for Jose, it is a difficult situation," he told reporters. "You know the situation with Jose. I respect Jose and this is not easy for him, the squad or the staff. He is a good professional, but we have to respect this situation.

"It is perhaps little difficult because of the situation for Jose. The window is always difficult for the players. It is always speculation, possibilities to leave the club.

"We are professional we have the capacity to keep concentration on our work and now we have an exciting game on Wednesday. The most important thing is concentration on this game."

A number of teams have been linked with Fonte in the past, most notably Manchester United and Everton who are both thought to have made enquires last summer.