New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Claudio Ranieri hopeful of Leonardo Ulloa stay

Leonardo Ulloa of Leicester City in action during the pre season friendly match between Mansfield Town and Leicester City at the One Call Stadium on July 25, 2015
© Getty Images
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri insists that the club are determined to keep Leonardo Ulloa this month, despite the striker handing in a transfer request.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 20, 2017 at 14:54 UK

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has insisted that he does not want to lose striker Leonardo Ulloa during the January transfer window.

Ulloa handed in a transfer request earlier this week due to his lack of game time, with the Argentine having made just one Premier League start during Leicester's defence of their crown this season.

Spanish side Alaves are understood to be interested, but Leicester are yet to receive a satisfactory offer and Ranieri is determined to keep the 30-year-old.

"Always I said I don't want to keep players who are not happy but at the top there is the club. Three of us have to be happy, club, me and the player. I like Leo because he is a fantastic professional, a good player. I told him my impression. Now they are speaking and I think at the end he will stay with us. I want him," he told reporters.

"He's a striker, I only have so many strikers. There is only (Islam) Slimani to hold the ball up and I need two strikers who are very similar. I can understand, of course, because until two years ago he was used to playing every match.

"Two years ago he was the goalscorer of the team. Last season I started with Shinji (Okazaki) and (Jamie) Vardy because he was a little late on the fitness and they made something special."

Ulloa is currently sidelined with a thigh injury that will keep him out of Leicester's trip to face Southampton on Sunday.

Leonardo Ulloa of Leicester City in action during the pre season friendly match between Mansfield Town and Leicester City at the One Call Stadium on July 25, 2015
Read Next:
Leicester striker submits transfer request?
>
View our homepages for Claudio Ranieri, Leonardo Ulloa, Islam Slimani, Shinji Okazaki, Jamie Vardy, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Leonardo Ulloa of Leicester City in action during the pre season friendly match between Mansfield Town and Leicester City at the One Call Stadium on July 25, 2015
Claudio Ranieri hopeful of Leonardo Ulloa stay
 A general view of Old Trafford is seen prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 4, 2015
Manchester United top rich list, ending Real Madrid's 11-year dominance
 Leonardo Ulloa of Leicester City in action during the pre season friendly match between Mansfield Town and Leicester City at the One Call Stadium on July 25, 2015
Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa submits transfer request?
Ranieri: 'Luis Hernandez free to leave'Drinkwater: 'Foxes on course to meet goals'Balague: 'Alaves showing most interest in Ulloa'Claudio Ranieri backs Chelsea for titleLeicester attacker targeted by Schalke 04?
Leicester forward to submit transfer request?Leicester reject Malaga bid for Hernandez?Hasselbaink: 'Costa vital to Chelsea'Claudio Ranieri: 'Leicester played well'Result: Chelsea make light work of Leicester
> Leicester City Homepage
More Alaves News
Leonardo Ulloa of Leicester City in action during the pre season friendly match between Mansfield Town and Leicester City at the One Call Stadium on July 25, 2015
Claudio Ranieri hopeful of Leonardo Ulloa stay
 Leonardo Ulloa of Leicester City in action during the pre season friendly match between Mansfield Town and Leicester City at the One Call Stadium on July 25, 2015
Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa submits transfer request?
 Leonardo Ulloa of Leicester City in action during the pre season friendly match between Mansfield Town and Leicester City at the One Call Stadium on July 25, 2015
Guillem Balague: 'Alaves showing most interest in Leonardo Ulloa'
Big three kept apart in Copa last eightReal Madrid draw Sevilla in Copa last 16Manu Garcia pens Man City extensionResult: Ronaldo nets treble in Real Madrid winLive Commentary: Alaves 1-4 Real Madrid - as it happened
Real Madrid unable to recall LlorenteReport: Real Madrid to recall LlorenteResult: Alaves stun Barcelona at Camp NouTeam News: Cillessen, Alcacer handed Barcelona debutsLive Commentary: Barcelona 1-2 Alaves - as it happened
> Alaves Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version