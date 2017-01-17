New Transfer Talk header

Leicester City attacker Shinji Okazaki targeted by Schalke 04?

Shinji Okazaki in action during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
© SilverHub
Schalke 04 are reportedly considering a bid for Leicester City attacker Shinji Okazaki during the January transfer window.
Reporter
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 18:25 UK

Leicester City attacker Shinji Okazaki has reportedly emerged as a January transfer target for Schalke 04.

Okazaki played a leading role in Leicester's title-winning campaign last season, but he has been in and out of the team during his second season in the Premier League.

The Japanese international has still made 21 appearances in the top flight and Champions League, but only 12 of those outings have come from featuring in the starting lineup.

According to BILD, that has led to Schalke 04 identifying the 30-year-old as a potential signing later this month as they look to improve on their current standing of 11th position in the Bundesliga table.

Okazaki is no stranger to the division after previously representing both Stuttgart and Mainz during four years in Germany.

Leonardo Ulloa of Leicester City in action during the pre season friendly match between Mansfield Town and Leicester City at the One Call Stadium on July 25, 2015
Leicester forward to submit transfer request?
