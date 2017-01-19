Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa reportedly submits a transfer request as he looks to secure a move away from the King Power Stadium.

Leicester City have reportedly received a written transfer request from striker Leonardo Ulloa.

After making just one start in the Premier League and Champions League this season, the 30-year-old has grown frustrated at the King Power Stadium and since the turn of the year, it has been claimed that he wants to leave the club.

It was suggested earlier this week that Ulloa was contemplating handing in a transfer request and according to Sky Sports News, the Argentine has decided to put his desire to depart the Premier League champions in writing.

Alaves are allegedly showing the most interest in the forward, but Spanish journalist Guillem Balague has said that they are not the only club interested in his signature.

Manager Claudio Ranieri has previously stated that he does not want the player to leave the East Midlands, despite Ulloa playing just 240 minutes of Premier League football since the start of August.