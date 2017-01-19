New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa submits transfer request?

Leonardo Ulloa of Leicester City in action during the pre season friendly match between Mansfield Town and Leicester City at the One Call Stadium on July 25, 2015
© Getty Images
Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa reportedly submits a transfer request as he looks to secure a move away from the King Power Stadium.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 17:29 UK

Leicester City have reportedly received a written transfer request from striker Leonardo Ulloa.

After making just one start in the Premier League and Champions League this season, the 30-year-old has grown frustrated at the King Power Stadium and since the turn of the year, it has been claimed that he wants to leave the club.

It was suggested earlier this week that Ulloa was contemplating handing in a transfer request and according to Sky Sports News, the Argentine has decided to put his desire to depart the Premier League champions in writing.

Alaves are allegedly showing the most interest in the forward, but Spanish journalist Guillem Balague has said that they are not the only club interested in his signature.

Manager Claudio Ranieri has previously stated that he does not want the player to leave the East Midlands, despite Ulloa playing just 240 minutes of Premier League football since the start of August.

Leonardo Ulloa of Leicester City in action during the pre season friendly match between Mansfield Town and Leicester City at the One Call Stadium on July 25, 2015
Read Next:
Balague: 'Alaves showing most interest in Ulloa'
>
View our homepages for Leonardo Ulloa, Guillem Balague, Claudio Ranieri, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Leonardo Ulloa of Leicester City in action during the pre season friendly match between Mansfield Town and Leicester City at the One Call Stadium on July 25, 2015
Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa submits transfer request?
 A general view of Old Trafford is seen prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 4, 2015
Manchester United top rich list, ending Real Madrid's 11-year dominance
 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri kisses the Premier League trophy on May 8, 2016
Claudio Ranieri backs Chelsea to win Premier League title
Drinkwater: 'Foxes on course to meet goals'Balague: 'Alaves showing most interest in Ulloa'Leicester attacker targeted by Schalke 04?Leicester forward to submit transfer request?Leicester reject Malaga bid for Hernandez?
Hasselbaink: 'Costa vital to Chelsea'Claudio Ranieri: 'Leicester played well'Result: Chelsea make light work of LeicesterTeam News: Eden Hazard leads Chelsea attackLive Commentary: Leicester 0-3 Chelsea - as it happened
> Leicester City Homepage
More Alaves News
Leonardo Ulloa of Leicester City in action during the pre season friendly match between Mansfield Town and Leicester City at the One Call Stadium on July 25, 2015
Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa submits transfer request?
 Leonardo Ulloa of Leicester City in action during the pre season friendly match between Mansfield Town and Leicester City at the One Call Stadium on July 25, 2015
Guillem Balague: 'Alaves showing most interest in Leonardo Ulloa'
 Isco in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Big three kept apart in Copa del Rey last-eight draw
Real Madrid draw Sevilla in Copa last 16Manu Garcia pens Man City extensionResult: Ronaldo nets treble in Real Madrid winLive Commentary: Alaves 1-4 Real Madrid - as it happenedReal Madrid unable to recall Llorente
Report: Real Madrid to recall LlorenteResult: Alaves stun Barcelona at Camp NouTeam News: Cillessen, Alcacer handed Barcelona debutsLive Commentary: Barcelona 1-2 Alaves - as it happenedLuis Enrique: 'Messi fit to face Alaves'
> Alaves Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand