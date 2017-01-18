Spanish journalist Guillem Balague says that Alaves are currently showing the most interest in Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa.

After making just one start in the Premier League this season, Ulloa is trying to secure a move away from the King Power Stadium, but manager Claudio Ranieri has previously stated that he wants to keep the Argentine in the East Midlands.

Ulloa has been linked with a switch to La Liga since the start of the January transfer window, and Balague has suggested that Alaves appear to be the frontrunners for the 30-year-old should he be allowed to depart the English champions.

Ulloa wanted by some foreign clubs, one Turkish and few Spanish. Alaves the one with the biggest interest. The player determined to leave pic.twitter.com/ig3fg4hun3 — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) 18 January 2017

On Tuesday, it was reported that Ulloa was prepared to hand in a transfer request in order to try to push through an exit from the Foxes.

He has scored 20 goals in 91 appearances for Leicester since joining for the club from Brighton & Hove Albion in July 2014.