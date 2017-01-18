New Transfer Talk header

Leonardo Ulloa of Leicester City in action during the pre season friendly match between Mansfield Town and Leicester City at the One Call Stadium on July 25, 2015
Spanish journalist Guillem Balague says that Alaves are currently showing the most interest in Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa.
Spanish journalist Guillem Balague has claimed that Alaves are currently showing the most interest in Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa.

After making just one start in the Premier League this season, Ulloa is trying to secure a move away from the King Power Stadium, but manager Claudio Ranieri has previously stated that he wants to keep the Argentine in the East Midlands.

Ulloa has been linked with a switch to La Liga since the start of the January transfer window, and Balague has suggested that Alaves appear to be the frontrunners for the 30-year-old should he be allowed to depart the English champions.


On Tuesday, it was reported that Ulloa was prepared to hand in a transfer request in order to try to push through an exit from the Foxes.

He has scored 20 goals in 91 appearances for Leicester since joining for the club from Brighton & Hove Albion in July 2014.

A general view of the Etihad Stadium is seen prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Leicester City at Etihad Stadium on March 4, 2015
 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri kisses the Premier League trophy on May 8, 2016
Claudio Ranieri backs Chelsea to win Premier League title
 Leonardo Ulloa of Leicester City in action during the pre season friendly match between Mansfield Town and Leicester City at the One Call Stadium on July 25, 2015
Leicester City forward Leonardo Ulloa to hand in transfer request?
 Isco in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Big three kept apart in Copa del Rey last-eight draw
 Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Real Madrid draw Sevilla in Copa del Rey last 16
