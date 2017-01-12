New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Claudio Ranieri: 'Jeffrey Schlupp likely to leave Leicester City'

Jeff Schlupp of Leicester City celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Leicester City at Carrow Road on October 3, 2015
© Getty Images
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri confirms that Jeffrey Schlupp is free to leave the club this January if a suitable offer comes in.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 15:48 UK

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has confirmed that Jeffrey Schlupp is free to leave the club during the January transfer window.

Schlupp has made just one Premier League start for the Foxes all season and has not featured in any competition since the 5-0 Champions League defeat to Porto last month.

The likes of Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion have been linked with a £12m move for the 24-year-old, and Ranieri acknowledged that the Dutchman "deserves" more playing time than he will get at the King Power Stadium.

"He's of course not happy. I said if he wants to go he can go. After this the money for the club is important. If the right money arrives he can go," he told reporters.

"He has great potential, I am very sad to lose him. I understand but I have three good left-sided players, Ben Chilwell, Christian Fuchs and him. I would like to keep one experience and one young and Jeff played so few times. It's not right, he deserves to play, he deserves to show his potential."

Schlupp, who made 24 appearances during Leicester's title-winning campaign last term, was left out of Ghana's squad for the Africa Cup of Nations due to his lack of game time.

Jeffrey Schlupp of Leicester in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Bournemouth and Leicester City on August 29, 2015
Read Next:
Leicester reject £9m Palace bid for Schlupp?
>
View our homepages for Claudio Ranieri, Jeffrey Schlupp, Ben Chilwell, Christian Fuchs, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Jeff Schlupp of Leicester City celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Leicester City at Carrow Road on October 3, 2015
Claudio Ranieri: 'Jeffrey Schlupp likely to leave Leicester City'
 A general view of the stadium prior to kickoff during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Manchester City at The Stadium of Light on December 3, 2014
Premier League games to be postponed?
 Wigan chairman Dave Whelan kisses the trophy following his team's 1-0 victory during the FA Cup with Budweiser Final between Manchester City and Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium on May 11, 2013
FA Cup holders Manchester United face 2013 winners Wigan Athletic in fourth round
Ranieri named as FIFA Coach of the YearLeicester reject £9m Palace bid for Schlupp?Ranieri praises "unbelievable" debutant NdidiTeam News: Ndidi makes debut, Vardy absentLive Coverage: FA Cup third round including Everton, Leicester, Sunderland
Mahrez named African Footballer of the YearNdidi move to Leicester given green lightStriker denied Leicester exit in January?Leicester 'step up Brady interest'Leicester reach agreement for Wilfred Ndidi
> Leicester City Homepage
More Crystal Palace News
Christian Benteke celebrates during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on December 3, 2016
Sam Allardyce: 'Christian Benteke not for sale'
 Christian Benteke in action for Crystal Palace on August 27, 2016
Sam Allardyce 'considering selling Christian Benteke to raise cash'
 Stewart Downing in action for Middlesbrough on August 28, 2016
Aitor Karanka: 'Stewart Downing free to leave Middlesbrough'
Ranieri: 'Schlupp likely to leave'Carl Jenkinson close to Palace switch?Karanka blocking Downing's Palace move?Zaha: 'No regrets over snubbing England'Benteke linked with Chinese Super League
Sam Allardyce given 'bag of pasties'PL trio 'interested in Porto striker'Lee appointed Allardyce's assistantMan United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundPalace lead chase to sign Arsenal defender?
> Crystal Palace Homepage
More West Bromwich Albion News
Craig Gardner of West Bromwich Albion celebrates scoring against Crystal Palace at The Hawthorns on February 27, 2016
West Bromwich Albion's Craig Gardner joins Birmingham City on loan
 Jeff Schlupp of Leicester City celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Leicester City at Carrow Road on October 3, 2015
Claudio Ranieri: 'Jeffrey Schlupp likely to leave Leicester City'
 Craig Gardner of West Bromwich Albion celebrates scoring against Crystal Palace at The Hawthorns on February 27, 2016
Report: Craig Gardner to undergo Birmingham City medical
Baggies seeking Schneiderlin clarity?Leicester reject £9m Palace bid for Schlupp?Everton 'to up offer for Schneiderlin'Tony Pulis: West Brom "battered" DerbyPulis confirms Berahino contract offer
Matip, Nyom left out of Cameroon squadWest Brom 'consider Shane Long swoop'Man Utd 'reject Everton Schneiderlin bid'Pulis hints at defensive reinforcementsTony Pulis plays down busy schedule
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version