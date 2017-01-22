Jan 22, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton
3-0
LeicesterLeicester City
Ward-Prowse (26'), Rodriguez (39'), Tadic (86' pen.)
FT(HT: 2-0)

Morgan (85')

James Ward-Prowse: "This is a turning point"

James Ward-Prowse in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Middlesbrough on December 11, 2016
Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse says that he hopes his side's 3-0 victory over Leicester City will serve as "a turning point" in their season.
Last Updated: Sunday, January 22, 2017 at 14:36 UK

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse has described his side's 3-0 victory over champions Leicester City this afternoon as "a turning point" in their season.

Goals from Ward-Prowse, Jay Rodriguez and Dusan Tadic ended the Saints' alarming run of four straight defeats in the Premier League and lifted them up to 11th in the table, 11 points clear of the relegation drama.

Ward-Prowse hopes that his side will now have "confidence" to push on both in the league and when they visit Anfield on Wednesday looking to defend a 1-0 advantage in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup.

"The first goal in any game is important," he told Sky Sports News. "After the bad run we have been on this is a turning point in the season. We can take a lot of confidence into Wednesday.

"I was pleased to get on the score sheet but the most important thing is the team.

"Wednesday is massive. It is a tough place to go but we can take confidence from today and how played against them in the first leg and hopefully we can get to Wembley."

Claude Puel's side go on to visit Premier League strugglers Swansea City next weekend after their midweek cup tie at Anfield.

expand