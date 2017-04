Team News: Phillips starts for West Brom

Matt Phillips has been passed fit to start as West Bromwich Albion welcome Southampton this afternoon.

West Bromwich Albion: Foster, Dawson, McAuley, Evans, Nyom, Fletcher, Livermore, Morrison, Phillips, Chadli, Rondon

Subs: Myhill, M Wilson, Yacob, Field, McClean, Brunt, Robson-Kanu Southampton: Forster, Cedric, Stephens, Yoshida, Bertrand, Clasie, Hojbjerg, Ward-Prowse, Tadic, Redmond, Long

Subs: Hassen, Caceres, McQueen, Pied, Reed, Sims, Rodriguez More to follow.