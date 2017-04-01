Apr 1, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Attendance: 31,847
Southampton
0-0
Bournemouth

Romeu (92')
FT

Claude Puel: 'Southampton lucky to keep clean sheet against Bournemouth'

Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Southampton manager Claude Puel admits that his side were lucky to keep a clean sheet during their South Coast stalemate with Bournemouth.
Southampton manager Claude Puel has admitted that his side were lucky to keep a clean sheet during Saturday's 0-0 draw with Bournemouth.

Neither side was able to break the deadlock in the South Coast derby, but Bournemouth came closest when Adam Smith hit the post, while Harry Arter also sent a penalty over the crossbar.

Puel reserved special praise for goalkeeper Fraser Forster after the match, but was disappointed with the result overall.

"It's a clean sheet but it is with luck. I prefer to get a clean sheet with strong defence and quality," he told reporters.

"I would also like to talk about the good performance of Fraser Forster who made some good saves to get one point.

"It was a good thing to be back at St Mary's after almost two months but it's a disappointment because we wanted to offer a good result for all the fans. It's important now to recover well and to start to think about playing Crystal Palace on Wednesday."

The draw leaves Southampton 10th in the Premier League table.

Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Claude Puel: 'Southampton lucky to keep clean sheet against Bournemouth'
 Jack Stephens, Cedric Soares and Joshua King during the Premier League match between Southampton and Bournemouth on April 1, 2017
Live Commentary: Southampton 0-0 Bournemouth - as it happened
 Jack Stephens, Cedric Soares and Joshua King during the Premier League match between Southampton and Bournemouth on April 1, 2017
Result: Harry Arter misses from penalty spot in south coast stalemate
Adam Smith in action for Bournemouth on September 10, 2016
Adam Smith: 'Bournemouth confident of Liverpool scalp'
 Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Claude Puel: 'Southampton lucky to keep clean sheet against Bournemouth'
 Jack Wilshere in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Bournemouth on February 4, 2017
Report: West Ham United interested in signing Jack Wilshere
