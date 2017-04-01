Southampton manager Claude Puel admits that his side were lucky to keep a clean sheet during their South Coast stalemate with Bournemouth.

Southampton manager Claude Puel has admitted that his side were lucky to keep a clean sheet during Saturday's 0-0 draw with Bournemouth.

Neither side was able to break the deadlock in the South Coast derby, but Bournemouth came closest when Adam Smith hit the post, while Harry Arter also sent a penalty over the crossbar.

Puel reserved special praise for goalkeeper Fraser Forster after the match, but was disappointed with the result overall.

"It's a clean sheet but it is with luck. I prefer to get a clean sheet with strong defence and quality," he told reporters.

"I would also like to talk about the good performance of Fraser Forster who made some good saves to get one point.

"It was a good thing to be back at St Mary's after almost two months but it's a disappointment because we wanted to offer a good result for all the fans. It's important now to recover well and to start to think about playing Crystal Palace on Wednesday."

The draw leaves Southampton 10th in the Premier League table.