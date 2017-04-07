New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Tony Pulis after "at least five or six new players" in summer

Tony Pulis prior to the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on April 16, 2016
© Getty Images
West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis intends to add "a bit more quality" to his squad in the summer with the addition of at least five or six new players.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, April 7, 2017 at 14:04 UK

Tony Pulis has admitted that he will need to bring in up to half-a-dozen new players in the summer transfer window if West Bromwich Albion are to push on from this season.

The Baggies are on course for their highest league finish in the top flight in 36 years, sitting eighth in the table heading into the final weeks of the campaign.

Pulis is already preparing for a big summer, however, targeting an array of new recruits "all over the pitch" to come on board and strengthen his Albion squad ahead of the 2017-18 season.

"We need at least five or six new players to come in and improve the club," he told reporters. "That's the aim and it's not just one position - it's all over the pitch. We have to keep pushing on and strengthening.

"We want people to come in and work as hard as the players who have been here are doing and give us a bit more quality. The important thing is not just getting good players in, but getting good characters and the right types of player in."

West Brom, who are seven points adrift of Everton in seventh, return to action on Saturday with a home match against Southampton.

Tony Pulis barks orders during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on December 3, 2016
Read Next:
Pulis bemoans concession of "two poor goals"
>
View our homepages for Tony Pulis, Football
Your Comments
More West Bromwich Albion News
Tony Pulis prior to the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on April 16, 2016
Tony Pulis after "at least five or six new players" in summer
 Tony Pulis barks orders during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on December 3, 2016
Tony Pulis bemoans concession of "two poor goals" against Watford
 Walter Mazzarri watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Result: M'Baye Niang stars in Watford win over West Bromwich Albion
Team News: Deeney, Prodl back for WatfordLive Commentary: Watford 2-0 West Bromwich Albion - as it happenedPalace, West Brom target Sassuolo striker?Pulis: 'Watford won't sell Deeney'PL trio target move for Wilfried Bony?
Report: Troy Deeney wanted by West BromReport: Fletcher offered new West Brom dealMourinho refuses to criticise West BromPulis tips United for title next seasonResult: West Brom hold Man United at Old Trafford
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea30233462243872
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs30198360223865
3Liverpool31179566392760
4Manchester CityMan City30177657342358
5Arsenal29166761362554
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom31128113940-144
9Southampton29107123637-137
10Watford30107133648-1237
11Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
12Stoke CityStoke3199133345-1236
13Bournemouth3198144456-1235
14Burnley31105163244-1235
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham3196164157-1633
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3186173261-2930
18Swansea CitySwansea3184193766-2928
19Middlesbrough30411152237-1523
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
> Full Version
 