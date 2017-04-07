West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis intends to add "a bit more quality" to his squad in the summer with the addition of at least five or six new players.

Tony Pulis has admitted that he will need to bring in up to half-a-dozen new players in the summer transfer window if West Bromwich Albion are to push on from this season.

The Baggies are on course for their highest league finish in the top flight in 36 years, sitting eighth in the table heading into the final weeks of the campaign.

Pulis is already preparing for a big summer, however, targeting an array of new recruits "all over the pitch" to come on board and strengthen his Albion squad ahead of the 2017-18 season.

"We need at least five or six new players to come in and improve the club," he told reporters. "That's the aim and it's not just one position - it's all over the pitch. We have to keep pushing on and strengthening.

"We want people to come in and work as hard as the players who have been here are doing and give us a bit more quality. The important thing is not just getting good players in, but getting good characters and the right types of player in."

West Brom, who are seven points adrift of Everton in seventh, return to action on Saturday with a home match against Southampton.