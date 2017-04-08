Apr 8, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
0-1
Southampton

Evans (36'), Phillips (49')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Clasie (25')
Soares (76'), Forster (90')

Jordy Clasie hails "unbelievable" Fraser Forster

Fraser Forster in action during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
© SilverHub
Jordy Clasie hails Southampton teammate Fraser Forster after the goalkeeper helped Claude Puel's side to a 1-0 victory at West Bromwich Albion.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 14:30 UK

Jordy Clasie has praised Southampton teammate Fraser Forster after helping Claude Puel's side to a 1-0 victory at West Bromwich Albion.

The Saints goalkeeper preserved victory with two late saves from Craig Dawson and Jonny Evans at The Hawthorns on Saturday.

Clasie, who scored the winner against the Baggies, told Sky Sports News: "It's unbelievable. The last two or three saves he made were incredible. They were so important for us, not only as defenders but the whole team.

"We have a keeper that can take points for us. I scored but I think you can give him the credit as well because he won us two points."

Victory at West Brom saw Southampton, ninth in the Premier League table, close the gap on the eighth-placed Baggies to four points.

Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Southampton on December 14, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal29166761362554
7Everton321410854351952
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Leicester CityLeicester31107143848-1037
11Watford31107143652-1637
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
