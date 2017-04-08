Jordy Clasie hails Southampton teammate Fraser Forster after the goalkeeper helped Claude Puel's side to a 1-0 victory at West Bromwich Albion.

The Saints goalkeeper preserved victory with two late saves from Craig Dawson and Jonny Evans at The Hawthorns on Saturday.

Clasie, who scored the winner against the Baggies, told Sky Sports News: "It's unbelievable. The last two or three saves he made were incredible. They were so important for us, not only as defenders but the whole team.

"We have a keeper that can take points for us. I scored but I think you can give him the credit as well because he won us two points."

Victory at West Brom saw Southampton, ninth in the Premier League table, close the gap on the eighth-placed Baggies to four points.