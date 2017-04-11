New Transfer Talk header

Defender Brendan Galloway returns to Everton after West Brom loan spell

Brendan Galloway in action for West Bromwich Albion on September 10, 2016
West Bromwich Albion allow defender Brendan Galloway to return to parent club Everton after falling down the pecking order at The Hawthorns.
Defender Brendan Galloway has returned to Everton after his loan spell at West Bromwich Albion was cut short.

The Baggies signed the 21-year-old on a season-long deal in August, and the player was initially given a chance in the first team by Tony Pulis.

However, he has featured just once since September - with that appearance coming in the FA Cup - and his period in the West Midlands has now come to an end after just five matches.

Everton are unable to use Galloway in the Premier League for the remainder of the campaign, but he is allowed to feature in second-string fixtures for the Toffees.

Last season, he made a total of 19 appearances for Everton but after his arrival at the club, Ronald Koeman made the decision to allow him to leave Goodison Park.

Romelu Lukaku and Steve Cook in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Bournemouth on February 4, 2017
> Everton Homepage
Brendan Galloway in action for West Bromwich Albion on September 10, 2016
Defender Brendan Galloway returns to Everton after West Brom loan spell
