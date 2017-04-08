Apr 8, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
0-1
Southampton

Evans (36'), Phillips (49')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Clasie (25')
Soares (76'), Forster (90')

Tony Pulis unhappy with wasteful West Bromwich Albion in Southampton defeat

Tony Pulis prior to the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on April 16, 2016
West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis admits that his side wasted too many opportunities to deserve victory in their 1-0 loss to Southampton.
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 21:24 UK

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has slammed his players for wasting too many opportunities in Saturday's Premier League 1-0 home defeat to Southampton.

The Baggies struggled to convert their chances at the Hawthorns and were punished when Jordy Clasie struck what turned out to be the winner for the Saints.

Pulis told Sky Sports News: "We've had good opportunities and good chances to score goals again. I think in the last two games we've had 38 efforts on goal but we're just not getting enough on target.

"That was certainly the case today. We were in good positions and we're not hitting the target. But you can't fault the effort of the players, especially in the second half.

"We really, really put them under pressure and we needed a break. We haven't had it that last two games."

West Brom remain eighth in the Premier League table, four points ahead of ninth-placed Southampton.

