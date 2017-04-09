Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Sunday morning's headlines:

Birmingham City want Krystian Bielik back next season

Birmingham City manager Gianfranco Zola reveals that he is keen to take Arsenal defender Krystian Bielik on loan again next season. Read more.

Jeff Shi: 'No guarantees Helder Costa will stay at Wolverhampton Wanderers'

Wolverhampton Wanderers' main director Jeff Shi suggests that Helder Costa is not guaranteed to remain at Molineux during the summer. Read more.

Agent: 'Premier League clubs interested in Napoli defender Elseid Hysaj'

The agent of Elseid Hysaj says that clubs from the Premier League and Bundesliga are interested in signing the Napoli defender. Read more.

Leicester City complete deal for Stafford Rangers striker Josh Gordon

Stafford Rangers striker Josh Gordon says that he has completed a move to last season's Premier League champions Leicester City. Read more.

David Ospina open to leaving Arsenal for Fenerbahce in summer

Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina suggests that he is open to leaving North London for Fenerbahce in the summer. Read more.