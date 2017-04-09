New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Transfer Talk Daily Update: Krystian Bielik, Helder Costa, David Ospina

Krystian Bielik of Arsenal
Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 09:30 UK

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Sunday morning's headlines:

Birmingham City want Krystian Bielik back next season
Birmingham City manager Gianfranco Zola reveals that he is keen to take Arsenal defender Krystian Bielik on loan again next season. Read more.

Jeff Shi: 'No guarantees Helder Costa will stay at Wolverhampton Wanderers'
Wolverhampton Wanderers' main director Jeff Shi suggests that Helder Costa is not guaranteed to remain at Molineux during the summer. Read more.

Agent: 'Premier League clubs interested in Napoli defender Elseid Hysaj'
The agent of Elseid Hysaj says that clubs from the Premier League and Bundesliga are interested in signing the Napoli defender. Read more.

Leicester City complete deal for Stafford Rangers striker Josh Gordon
Stafford Rangers striker Josh Gordon says that he has completed a move to last season's Premier League champions Leicester City. Read more.

David Ospina open to leaving Arsenal for Fenerbahce in summer
Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina suggests that he is open to leaving North London for Fenerbahce in the summer. Read more.

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Manchester City at Old Trafford on October 26, 2016
Read Next:
Transfer Talk Daily Update: Carrick, Mount, Lacazette
>
View our homepages for Transfer Talk, Transfer Talk Daily Roundups, Football
Your Comments



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Arsenal29166761362554
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 