Wolverhampton Wanderers' main director Jeff Shi has said that he is unable to give any guarantees on the future of Helder Costa.

In January, Wolves paid a club-record fee for the winger after initially loaning him from Benfica, but his impressive form has reportedly attracted the interest of Chelsea and Arsenal.

Shi has reiterated that the club hope to keep hold of their star player, but he has suggested that they will wait to assess what offers they receive during the summer.

He told the Express & Star: "When we make the investment can you guarantee we can't sell him? It's not a guarantee. Sometimes maybe fans think it's too easy and when we put the money into a player it's like playing Football Manager. It's not like that. It's not a guaranteed thing.

"When we pay the money to buy him we actually think he is a long term asset to us. Of course we hope he can stay with us and we go to the Premier League together. Of course I cannot say, if some club gives us a very good price, and also it's good for Helder to have a bright future, maybe in some very good teams.

"The ultimate strategy is about how to improve the team. If Helder stays, good, he will be helpful for our team. If we have to let him leave it should still be good for the team."

Costa has scored 12 goals in 39 appearances for Wolves in all competitions this season.