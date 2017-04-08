New Transfer Talk header

Jeff Shi: 'No guarantees Helder Costa will stay at Wolverhampton Wanderers'

A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
Wolverhampton Wanderers' main director Jeff Shi suggests that Helder Costa is not guaranteed to remain at Molineux during the summer.
By , Reporter
Last Updated: Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 12:50 UK

In January, Wolves paid a club-record fee for the winger after initially loaning him from Benfica, but his impressive form has reportedly attracted the interest of Chelsea and Arsenal.

Shi has reiterated that the club hope to keep hold of their star player, but he has suggested that they will wait to assess what offers they receive during the summer.

He told the Express & Star: "When we make the investment can you guarantee we can't sell him? It's not a guarantee. Sometimes maybe fans think it's too easy and when we put the money into a player it's like playing Football Manager. It's not like that. It's not a guaranteed thing.

"When we pay the money to buy him we actually think he is a long term asset to us. Of course we hope he can stay with us and we go to the Premier League together. Of course I cannot say, if some club gives us a very good price, and also it's good for Helder to have a bright future, maybe in some very good teams.

"The ultimate strategy is about how to improve the team. If Helder stays, good, he will be helpful for our team. If we have to let him leave it should still be good for the team."

Costa has scored 12 goals in 39 appearances for Wolves in all competitions this season.

