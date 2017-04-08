General view of Molineux

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Jeff Shi: 'Walter Zenga appointment was a mistake'

UAE's al-Nasr club coach Walter Zenga of Italy gestures to his players during their Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup match against Saudi Arabia's al-Ahli club in Kuwait City on April 3, 2012
© Getty Images
Wolverhampton Wanderers' main director Jeff Shi says that former head coach Walter Zenga was "not a match" for the club.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 11:28 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers' main director Jeff Shi has said that the appointment of Walter Zenga as head coach was a "learning curve" for him.

After Fosun International completed the takeover of the Championship club, it was soon announced that Zenga would replace Kenny Jackett, but the Italian lasted just 17 games after winning just four times in the league.

Paul Lambert replaced Zenga in November and moved the club 11 points clear of the relegation zone, and Shi has admitted that a mistake was made in bringing Zenga to Molineux.

Shi told the club's official website: "The only thing we can do better is the coach in the summer. On transfers I think we did quite well.

"I think the coach at the beginning was not the right one. Maybe he would be a good coach for another club, because it's about the match. He didn't match us so we have to change. It's a learning curve for me."

Shi has indicated that he has confidence in Lambert after the team's recent run of five wins and a draw from six matches.

A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
Read Next:
Shi: "I always kept confidence in Lambert"
>
View our homepages for Jeff Shi, Walter Zenga, Kenny Jackett, Paul Lambert, Football
Your Comments
More Wolverhampton Wanderers News
A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
Jeff Shi: 'No guarantees Helder Costa will stay at Wolverhampton Wanderers'
 UAE's al-Nasr club coach Walter Zenga of Italy gestures to his players during their Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup match against Saudi Arabia's al-Ahli club in Kuwait City on April 3, 2012
Jeff Shi: 'Walter Zenga appointment was a mistake'
 A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
Jeff Shi: "I always kept confidence in Paul Lambert"
Lambert, Barkhuizen win Championship accoladesDicko: 'I'm always prepared to play'Paul Lambert proud of "fantastic run"Team News: Wolves unchanged for Forest visitWolves pair make long-awaited returns
Batth delighted with back-to-back home winsPaul Lambert: "We're on the right road"Wolves announce Molineux improvementsLambert praises "incredible" EdwardsWolves owners announce £1.2 billion profit
> Wolverhampton Wanderers Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Major League Soccer
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton41268769353486
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle40266873334084
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield39235115044674
4Reading40227115550573
5Leeds UnitedLeeds402161352391369
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds401991251401166
7Fulham4017131069511864
8Preston North EndPreston4016131159481161
9Derby CountyDerby401611134640659
10Norwich CityNorwich40169156561457
11Aston Villa401512134239357
12Brentford40168166457756
13Barnsley401411155656053
14Cardiff CityCardiff401410165457-352
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves39149165049151
16Queens Park RangersQPR41148194755-850
17Ipswich TownIpswich401116134248-649
18Birmingham CityBirmingham401113164058-1846
19Burton Albion401111184054-1444
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest40119205466-1242
21Bristol City40118215060-1041
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn40913184761-1440
23Wigan AthleticWigan40810223249-1734
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4045313390-5717
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 