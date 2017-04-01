Paul Lambert: "We're on the right road"

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Paul Lambert praises his side after they notch up a fourth successive league win.

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Paul Lambert has praised his side after they beat Cardiff City 3-1 this afternoon to make it four league wins on the bounce.

A brace from skipper Danny Batth and a late solo effort from record signing Helder Costa helped Wolves to all three points at Molineux, moving them eight points clear of the Championship relegation zone in 16th place.

"The fans have been brilliant and hopefully we can kick on from here for the rest of the season and we can get this place really going," Lambert told reporters afterwards. "If we have an aspirations to get out of the league, you've got to win more home games than not.

"It's all credit to the team, we've played against a team that if Neil [Warnock] had been there, then they'd be third and that's incredible going since he's been there. They're one of the form teams in the league, that shows us we're on the right road.

"Nobody knows if we're safe yet but we're certainly playing well. We may as well look upwards because there's not much in it between us and 11th or 10th.

"We're playing well, we've won four on the bounce and we're unbeaten in five - 13 points out of 15. It's really top form and we've got to keep that momentum going."

Next up for Wolves is a home encounter with Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night.