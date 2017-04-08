The agent of Elseid Hysaj says that clubs from the Premier League and Bundesliga are interested in signing the Napoli defender.

The agent of Napoli defender Elseid Hysaj has suggested that the player will only leave the Italian side should a club meet his release clause.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Albanian international but while his representative Mario Giuffredi has claimed that the player has "no need" to move to another club, he has claimed that clubs from both England and Germany are keen on his signature.

Giuffredi told Radio Crc: "There are several scouts who have come to view him, representing German and English interest, but we have no need to leave Napoli.

"Elseid is in his second season at Napoli and I think he can do well next term as well. The lad really wants to fight for the Scudetto, so both his intentions and those of Napoli coincide.

"Having said that, Hysaj has a release clause in his contract and if a club arrives that is intent on paying it, the player could leave. If that were to happen, we'd keep Napoli fully in the loop on everything and wouldn't take any other paths without informing the club first."

The 23-year-old has made a total of 80 appearances for Napoli since joining the club from Empoli in August 2015.