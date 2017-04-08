New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Agent: 'Premier League clubs interested in Napoli defender Elseid Hysaj'

Elseid Hysaj in action during the Coppa Italia match between Napoli and Inter on January 19, 2016
© Getty Images
The agent of Elseid Hysaj says that clubs from the Premier League and Bundesliga are interested in signing the Napoli defender.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 12:17 UK

The agent of Napoli defender Elseid Hysaj has suggested that the player will only leave the Italian side should a club meet his release clause.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Albanian international but while his representative Mario Giuffredi has claimed that the player has "no need" to move to another club, he has claimed that clubs from both England and Germany are keen on his signature.

Giuffredi told Radio Crc: "There are several scouts who have come to view him, representing German and English interest, but we have no need to leave Napoli.

"Elseid is in his second season at Napoli and I think he can do well next term as well. The lad really wants to fight for the Scudetto, so both his intentions and those of Napoli coincide.

"Having said that, Hysaj has a release clause in his contract and if a club arrives that is intent on paying it, the player could leave. If that were to happen, we'd keep Napoli fully in the loop on everything and wouldn't take any other paths without informing the club first."

The 23-year-old has made a total of 80 appearances for Napoli since joining the club from Empoli in August 2015.

Elseid Hysaj of Albania in action against Switzerland at Stade Bollaert-Delelis on June 11, 2016
Read Next:
Report: Man United eye Elseid Hysaj
>
View our homepages for Elseid Hysaj, Mario Giuffredi, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Elseid Hysaj in action during the Coppa Italia match between Napoli and Inter on January 19, 2016
Agent: 'Premier League clubs interested in Napoli defender Elseid Hysaj'
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Patrick Kluivert: 'No chance of Arsene Wenger joining Paris Saint-Germain'
 A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
Jeff Shi: 'No guarantees Helder Costa will stay at Wolverhampton Wanderers'
Ospina open to leaving Arsenal in summerKoscielny to quit Arsenal this summer?Sanchez 'prepared to give Arsenal one more year'Bellerin: 'Sanchez is a true fighter'Wenger: "My job is to plan for the future"
Wenger confident of Sanchez stayWenger: 'Ozil cares about Arsenal'Martinez: 'Wenger promised me my chance'Schalke set asking price for Arsenal target?Marseille 'target Giroud, Koscielny'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Napoli News
Elseid Hysaj in action during the Coppa Italia match between Napoli and Inter on January 19, 2016
Agent: 'Premier League clubs interested in Napoli defender Elseid Hysaj'
 Belgium's forward Dries Mertens celebrates after scoring during the Euro 2016 qualifying football match between Belgium and Israel at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on October 13, 2015
Manchester United 'step up Dries Mertens pursuit'
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Jose Mourinho "calm" about Zlatan Ibrahimovic future
Juventus, Napoli chasing Dusan Tadic?Southampton line up Sakho as Van Dijk replacement?Arsenal interested in Southampton midfielder?Denis Suarez agent denies Napoli approachKoulibaly expects to remain at Napoli
Insigne: 'I'm waiting on talks with Napoli'Report: Palace want Napoli's StrinicIbrahimovic agent rules out Napoli moveIbrahimovic refuses to rule out Napoli moveBayern, PSG want Napoli's Ghoulam?
> Napoli Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Major League Soccer
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea30233462243872
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31199360223866
3Liverpool31179566392760
4Manchester CityMan City30177657342358
5Arsenal29166761362554
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom31128113940-144
9Watford31108133648-1238
10Southampton29107123637-137
11Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
12Stoke CityStoke3199133345-1236
13Bournemouth3198144456-1235
14Burnley31105163244-1235
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham3196164157-1633
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3186173261-2930
18Swansea CitySwansea3184193766-2928
19Middlesbrough30411152237-1523
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 