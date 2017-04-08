General view of Molineux

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Jeff Shi: "I always kept confidence in Paul Lambert"

A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
© Getty Images
Wolverhampton Wanderers' main director Jeff Shi says that he kept faith in head coach Paul Lambert, even when the club suffered six successive defeats.
Last Updated: Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 11:11 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers' main director Jeff Shi has publicly backed head coach Paul Lambert after the club's recent revival in the Championship.

The West Midlands outfit suffered six successive defeats earlier in 2017, but Lambert has changed his team's fortunes of late with five victories and a draw.

The form has led to Wolves moving 11 points clear of the relegation zone, and Shi has suggested that Lambert is currently in position to keep his role at Molineux, despite reports suggesting that Oscar Garcia and Paulo Sousa could be in the frame to replace him.

Shi told the club's official website: "Even when we are losing games, some fans emailed to me and say 'Jeff what's happening?'. I always kept confidence in Paul.

"From outside the club, you can't see anything but we're in the club day to day and can see how he's working very hard and is a professional with good leadership and smart tactics. The trust and confidence is always there."

Lambert - whose deal at Wolves is currently set to expire at the end of the season - has won 12 of his 26 games in charge since replacing Walter Zenga in November.

Paul Lambert, manager of Aston Villa gives instructions during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield on January 18, 2014
Wolves to consider replacing Paul Lambert?
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton41268769353486
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle40266873334084
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield39235115044674
4Reading40227115550573
5Leeds UnitedLeeds402161352391369
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds401991251401166
7Fulham4017131069511864
8Preston North EndPreston4016131159481161
9Derby CountyDerby401611134640659
10Norwich CityNorwich40169156561457
11Aston Villa401512134239357
12Brentford40168166457756
13Barnsley401411155656053
14Cardiff CityCardiff401410165457-352
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves39149165049151
16Queens Park RangersQPR41148194755-850
17Ipswich TownIpswich401116134248-649
18Birmingham CityBirmingham401113164058-1846
19Burton Albion401111184054-1444
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest40119205466-1242
21Bristol City40118215060-1041
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn40913184761-1440
23Wigan AthleticWigan40810223249-1734
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4045313390-5717
> Full Version
 