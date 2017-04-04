Paul Lambert proud of "fantastic run"

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Paul Lambert speaks of his 'pride' after his side register their fifth successive league win.

Nouha Dicko scored the only goal of the game at Molineux as the Midlands side claimed all three points from the visit of troubled Nottingham Forest tonight, taking them up to 15th in the table and 11 points clear of the relegation zone.

Having picked up 16 points from the last available 18, Wolves are now the form side in the division and have all but quashed any fears of relegation with seven games of their season left to play.

"It's a fantastic run, it really is - it's a great winning habit and I'm proud of the lads for coming through the game tonight because it was a real tough game," Lambert told reporters after the game.

"[Forest have] got a new manager, they play a different way and our energy levels probably weren't what they have been - but that's understandable because we've put so much effort in the games we've played. Big compliments to the team, they deserve a lot of credit.

"One thing I know is that we're playing really well, we're winning games. I don't know the last time that this club won five on the spin at this level. 2008? That's a hell of a long time.

"I've just been told that the Cardiff game was the first time that we've won back to back home games in 13 months - which is shocking for a club this size. We're doing great things but we still need to do a lot more to get up this league."

Next up for Lambert's charges is a trip to Bristol City, who sit one point above the dropzone in 21st, on Saturday afternoon.