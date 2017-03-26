Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert labels the recent flurry of managerial sackings in the Championship "a disgrace".

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert has branded the recent flurry of sackings in the Championship "a disgrace".

The likes of Alex Neil (Norwich City), Steve McClaren (Derby County), Warren Joyce (Wigan Athletic) and Owen Coyle (Blackburn Rovers) have all been relieved of their duties in recent weeks, while there have been a total of 22 managerial changes in the division since the end of last season.

Wolves themselves have changed managers twice, dispensing of Kenny Jackett and then Walter Zenga before Lambert took the reins at Molineux last November.

Asked about the high turnover rate of managers this season, Lambert told the Express & Star: "I think it's a disgrace, I really do. Arsene Wenger said 'good is nothing' nowadays.

"It's terrible what managers go through. How are you meant to build something? How are you meant to do it your way? I think it's a travesty. But that's the modern day game, I've been through it myself. I was at Villa for nearly three years, which isn't a bad run. But a few months? Nonsense it is.

"It's so unfair. If you want to build something, you need things off the field to be right. If you've got really patient owners you'll get the time. If you don't, you're only in a job for a few months. If you're only in it for a few months, like Steve or Warren, how do you do it? It's an impossibility. That's the conditions, you know the pitfalls of it. But I think there's got to be a realism in it. You employ them, so give them time to do it.

"If you don't, all you do is 'sack one, hire one, sack one, hire one'. A new one comes in, changes everything, it's not healthy. That's just my opinion. It's a nonsense. You need at least a year in a job, not a few months, it's absolutely crazy. You don't get any continuity."

Lambert's own future has been called into question in recent days, with reports suggesting that Wolves owners Fosun are considering replacing him with Oscar Garcia or Paulo Sousa.