General view of Molineux

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers to consider replacing Paul Lambert?

Paul Lambert, manager of Aston Villa gives instructions during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield on January 18, 2014
Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly place Oscar Garcia and Paulo Sousa on a shortlist as they consider whether to replace current boss Paul Lambert.
Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly started to identify potential replacements for current manager Paul Lambert.

Lambert has guided Wolves to 10 points from their last four fixtures in the Championship, but they remain in a relegation battle having endured a disappointing campaign with the Scot having replaced Walter Zenga in November.

However, despite the club making progress on the pitch, it appears that the club are still contemplating whether to extend Lambert's contract in the summer.

According to The Sun, both Oscar Garcia and Paulo Sousa are being considered by the club's hierarchy, with it being suggested that they have been advised to bring in a higher-profile name.

During the 2013-14 season, Garcia led Brighton & Hove Albion to the Championship playoffs while he is currently close to leading Red Bull Salzburg to the Austrian title for the second season running.

Sousa has had mixed spells with Queens Park Rangers, Swansea City and Leicester City, but he has won 40 of his 86 matches in charge of Fiorentina since being appointed as their boss in 2015.

Mike Williamson of Newcastle United in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round between Newcastle United and Northampton Town at St James' Park on August 25, 2015 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Lambert: Williamson must "prove" worth
