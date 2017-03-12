New Transfer Talk header

Report: Arsenal, Chelsea scouts watching Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Helder Costa

A general of view of Molineux during the Sky Bet League One match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Carlisle United at Molineux on May 3, 2014
Highly-rated Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Helder Costa is said to be a target for Arsenal and Chelsea.
Last Updated: Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 14:26 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Helder Costa has emerged as a target for Arsenal and Chelsea, according to reports.

The 23-year-old permanently joined the Championship side in January for a club-record £13m after impressing on loan from Benfica.

Costa shot to prominence earlier this season with a thrilling display when Wolves won 2-1 at Liverpool in the FA Cup, which has supposedly led numerous top-flight clubs to take an interest in the player.

According to The Mirror, scouts from both the Gunners and the Blues were at Wolves' 1-0 win over Rotherham United at Molineux, where they saw Costa miss a first-half penalty.

Jorge Mendes, Costa's agent, is also said to be in conversation with a number of major clubs in England and elsewhere over a potential £20m transfer for the player.

