New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Leicester City complete deal for Stafford Rangers striker Josh Gordon

General view of the King Power Stadium, home to Leicester City Football Club, in Leicester, central England, on August 31, 2014
© Getty Images
Stafford Rangers striker Josh Gordon says that he has completed a move to last season's Premier League champions Leicester City.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 10:26 UK

Leicester City have completed the signing of Stafford Rangers striker Josh Gordon, who has been playing at the seventh tier of English football this season.

The 22-year-old has been on the books of the Staffordshire outfit since the start of the campaign, but it has been revealed that he has penned an 18-month contract at the King Power Stadium.

On Facebook, the player said: "I am delighted to finally announce that I have officially signed for the English champions Leicester City.

"I'm looking forward to the beginning of this new chapter in my life, the hard work starts now."

Gordon's switch to the Foxes has been compared to Jamie Vardy's switch from non-league to the professional game, with the England international previously playing for Stocksbridge Park Steels before linking up with Halifax.

The move comes just months after Arsenal completed a similar move for left-back Cohen Bramall, who was signed from Stafford's rivals Hednesford Town.

General view of the King Power Stadium, home to Leicester City Football Club, in Leicester, central England, on August 31, 2014
Read Next:
Leicester keen to sign non-league player?
>
View our homepages for Josh Gordon, Jamie Vardy, Cohen Bramall, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
General view of the King Power Stadium, home to Leicester City Football Club, in Leicester, central England, on August 31, 2014
Leicester City complete deal for Stafford Rangers striker Josh Gordon
 Leicester City's Wes Morgan in action against Newcastle United on March 14, 2016
Leicester City captain Wes Morgan major doubt for Atletico Madrid match
 General view of the King Power Stadium, home to Leicester City Football Club, in Leicester, central England, on August 31, 2014
Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi rubbishes Manchester United transfer rumours
Huth: 'Shakespeare has improved intensity'Schmeichel 'told to stay at Leicester'Shakespeare: 'No talks until end of season'Drinkwater: 'Leicester deserve top-half spot'Shakespeare: 'We weren't at our best'
Result: Leicester pour more misery on SunderlandTeam News: Defoe fit to start for SunderlandLive Commentary: Leicester 2-0 Sunderland - as it happenedVardy 'almost quit to become Ibiza party rep'Shakespeare: 'Leicester growing in confidence'
> Leicester City Homepage
More Stafford Rangers News
General view of the King Power Stadium, home to Leicester City Football Club, in Leicester, central England, on August 31, 2014
Leicester City complete deal for Stafford Rangers striker Josh Gordon
 General view of the King Power Stadium, home to Leicester City Football Club, in Leicester, central England, on August 31, 2014
Leicester City keen to sign Stafford Rangers striker Josh Gordon?
> Stafford Rangers Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Major League Soccer
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea30233462243872
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs30198360223865
3Liverpool31179566392760
4Manchester CityMan City30177657342358
5Arsenal29166761362554
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom31128113940-144
9Southampton29107123637-137
10Watford30107133648-1237
11Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
12Stoke CityStoke3199133345-1236
13Bournemouth3198144456-1235
14Burnley31105163244-1235
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham3196164157-1633
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3186173261-2930
18Swansea CitySwansea3184193766-2928
19Middlesbrough30411152237-1523
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
> Full Version
 