Leicester City have completed the signing of Stafford Rangers striker Josh Gordon, who has been playing at the seventh tier of English football this season.

The 22-year-old has been on the books of the Staffordshire outfit since the start of the campaign, but it has been revealed that he has penned an 18-month contract at the King Power Stadium.

On Facebook, the player said: "I am delighted to finally announce that I have officially signed for the English champions Leicester City.

"I'm looking forward to the beginning of this new chapter in my life, the hard work starts now."

Gordon's switch to the Foxes has been compared to Jamie Vardy's switch from non-league to the professional game, with the England international previously playing for Stocksbridge Park Steels before linking up with Halifax.

The move comes just months after Arsenal completed a similar move for left-back Cohen Bramall, who was signed from Stafford's rivals Hednesford Town.