Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina suggests that he is open to leaving North London for Fenerbahce in the summer.

Ospina has been with the Premier League outfit since 2014 but he has largely played second fiddle to Petr Cech, making just 24 appearances in England's top flight.

He has played the same amount of games in other competitions but after being linked with a move to Istanbul earlier in the week, he has hinted that he is ready to leave the Emirates Stadium.

The 28-year-old is quoted by Turkish outlet Milliyet as saying: "Istanbul may be a new adventure and motivation for me. If my club are persuaded, it's okay for me."

It has also bee claimed that Arsenal have, or will, accept a bid in the region of £6m for the Colombian international.