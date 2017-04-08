New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

David Ospina open to leaving Arsenal for Fenerbahce in summer

Arsenal's Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina gestures during the English League Cup third round football match between Arsenal and Southampton at The Emirates Stadium in London on September 23, 2014
© Getty Images
Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina suggests that he is open to leaving North London for Fenerbahce in the summer.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 10:11 UK

Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina has said that leaving the Gunners for Fenerbahce may provide him with "a new adventure and motivation".

Ospina has been with the Premier League outfit since 2014 but he has largely played second fiddle to Petr Cech, making just 24 appearances in England's top flight.

He has played the same amount of games in other competitions but after being linked with a move to Istanbul earlier in the week, he has hinted that he is ready to leave the Emirates Stadium.

The 28-year-old is quoted by Turkish outlet Milliyet as saying: "Istanbul may be a new adventure and motivation for me. If my club are persuaded, it's okay for me."

It has also bee claimed that Arsenal have, or will, accept a bid in the region of £6m for the Colombian international.

Arsenal's Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina gestures during the English League Cup third round football match between Arsenal and Southampton at The Emirates Stadium in London on September 23, 2014
Read Next:
Arsenal to sell goalkeeper in summer?
>
View our homepages for David Ospina, Petr Cech, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Patrick Kluivert: 'No chance of Arsene Wenger joining Paris Saint-Germain'
 Arsenal's Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina gestures during the English League Cup third round football match between Arsenal and Southampton at The Emirates Stadium in London on September 23, 2014
David Ospina open to leaving Arsenal for Fenerbahce in summer
 Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Arsene Wenger: 'Mesut Ozil cares about Arsenal much more than people think'
Koscielny to quit Arsenal this summer?Sanchez 'prepared to give Arsenal one more year'Bellerin: 'Sanchez is a true fighter'Wenger: "My job is to plan for the future"Wenger confident of Sanchez stay
Martinez: 'Wenger promised me my chance'Schalke set asking price for Arsenal target?Marseille 'target Giroud, Koscielny'PSG 'step up Alexis Sanchez pursuit'Mourinho makes phone call to Alexis Sanchez?
> Arsenal Homepage
More Fenerbahce News
Arsenal's Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina gestures during the English League Cup third round football match between Arsenal and Southampton at The Emirates Stadium in London on September 23, 2014
David Ospina open to leaving Arsenal for Fenerbahce in summer
 Arsenal's Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina gestures during the English League Cup third round football match between Arsenal and Southampton at The Emirates Stadium in London on September 23, 2014
Arsenal to allow David Ospina to leave in summer?
 Nigeria's forward Emmanuel Emenike plays the ball during a Round of 16 football match between France and Nigeria at Mane Garrincha National Stadium in Brasilia during the 2014 FIFA World Cup on June 30, 2014
Fulham to make bid for Fenerbahce striker Emmanuel Emenike?
Fenerbahce hope to land Ozil?EL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip upVan Persie banned for taunting former teammateWest Ham 'want Fenerbahce full-back'Report: Sunderland want Charlie Adam
Fenerbahce 'eye Charlie Adam'Hull 'enquire about Emmanuel Emenike'David Moyes blasts Jeremain LensFenerbahce reject Kjaer to Chelsea rumoursPSG 'open to loan offers for Ben Arfa'
> Fenerbahce Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Major League Soccer
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea30233462243872
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs30198360223865
3Liverpool31179566392760
4Manchester CityMan City30177657342358
5Arsenal29166761362554
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom31128113940-144
9Southampton29107123637-137
10Watford30107133648-1237
11Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
12Stoke CityStoke3199133345-1236
13Bournemouth3198144456-1235
14Burnley31105163244-1235
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham3196164157-1633
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3186173261-2930
18Swansea CitySwansea3184193766-2928
19Middlesbrough30411152237-1523
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
> Full Version
 