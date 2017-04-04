New Transfer Talk header

Arsenal allegedly agree to allow goalkeeper David Ospina to leave the Emirates Stadium during the summer.
Arsenal have reportedly agreed to sell goalkeeper David Ospina during the summer, with Fenerbahce said to be keen on his signature.

Ospina has been with the Gunners since 2014, but he has frequently been used as back-up at the Emirates Stadium and has made just 24 appearances in the Premier League.

According to Fanatik, he has grown frustrated with his role at the club and that has led to him requesting a transfer during the summer.

It has been claimed that Arsenal have, or will, agree to the request, and it appears that the Colombian's most likely destination will be Fenerbahce.

Ospina is currently featuring in the Arsenal first team with Petr Cech sidelined through injury.

Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
