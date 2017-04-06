Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Thursday morning's headlines:

Manchester United 'open talks with Michael Carrick over new contract'

Manchester United reportedly open talks with midfielder Michael Carrick about a new contract.

Chelsea youngster Mason Mount signs new contract

Chelsea youngster Mason Mount reportedly signs a new contract at the Premier League outfit, keeping him at Stamford Bridge until 2021.

Lyon worried about losing Alexandre Lacazette this summer

Lyon director Bernard Wycombe admits that it will be "difficult" to lose Alexandre Lacazette to another club this summer.

Chelsea 'confident of winning race to sign Schalke 04 left-back Sead Kolisinac'

Chelsea are reportedly confident of signing Schalke left-back Sead Kolisinac this summer.

Diego Simeone relaxed over Theo Hernandez future

Diego Simeone says that he is "very happy" with the way Theo Hernandez has performed during his loan spell with Alaves and will further discuss his future in the summer.

Report: Manchester City want Jose Luis Gaya, Eliaquim Mangala swap deal

Manchester City are reportedly interested in a player-plus-cash swap deal to bring Valencia's Jose Luis Gaya to club and send Eliaquim Mangala in the opposite direction.

Arsenal 'to open Jack Wilshere contract talks'

Arsenal will reportedly open contract talks with Jack Wilshere this week amid reported interest from Bournemouth and West Ham United.

Chelsea 'interested in signing Southampton defender Cedric Soares'

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Southampton full-back Cedric Soares this summer having also been linked with teammates Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Bertrand.

Michail Antonio turns down West Ham United's initial contract offer?

Michail Antonio reportedly turns down West Ham United's opening contract offer, but remains keen to stay at the club.

Report: Liverpool join hunt for Atletico Madrid left-back Theo Hernandez

Liverpool are reportedly tracking Atletico Madrid left-back Theo Hernandez, who could be bought for £20m this summer.