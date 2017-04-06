New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Manchester City at Old Trafford on October 26, 2016
Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.
Last Updated: Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 08:14 UK

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Thursday morning's headlines:

Manchester United 'open talks with Michael Carrick over new contract'
Manchester United reportedly open talks with midfielder Michael Carrick about a new contract. Read more.

Chelsea youngster Mason Mount signs new contract
Chelsea youngster Mason Mount reportedly signs a new contract at the Premier League outfit, keeping him at Stamford Bridge until 2021. Read more.

Lyon worried about losing Alexandre Lacazette this summer
Lyon director Bernard Wycombe admits that it will be "difficult" to lose Alexandre Lacazette to another club this summer. Read more.

Chelsea 'confident of winning race to sign Schalke 04 left-back Sead Kolisinac'
Chelsea are reportedly confident of signing Schalke left-back Sead Kolisinac this summer. Read more.

Diego Simeone relaxed over Theo Hernandez future
Diego Simeone says that he is "very happy" with the way Theo Hernandez has performed during his loan spell with Alaves and will further discuss his future in the summer. Read more.

Report: Manchester City want Jose Luis Gaya, Eliaquim Mangala swap deal
Manchester City are reportedly interested in a player-plus-cash swap deal to bring Valencia's Jose Luis Gaya to club and send Eliaquim Mangala in the opposite direction. Read more.

Arsenal 'to open Jack Wilshere contract talks'
Arsenal will reportedly open contract talks with Jack Wilshere this week amid reported interest from Bournemouth and West Ham United. Read more.

Chelsea 'interested in signing Southampton defender Cedric Soares'
Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Southampton full-back Cedric Soares this summer having also been linked with teammates Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Bertrand. Read more.

Michail Antonio turns down West Ham United's initial contract offer?
Michail Antonio reportedly turns down West Ham United's opening contract offer, but remains keen to stay at the club. Read more.

Report: Liverpool join hunt for Atletico Madrid left-back Theo Hernandez
Liverpool are reportedly tracking Atletico Madrid left-back Theo Hernandez, who could be bought for £20m this summer. Read more.

Dejan Lovren in action for Liverpool on October 1, 2016
