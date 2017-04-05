Arsenal will reportedly open contract talks with Jack Wilshere this week amid reported interest from Bournemouth and West Ham United.

Arsenal have reportedly moved to open contract negotiations with Jack Wilshere amid interest in the midfielder from other Premier League clubs.

The 25-year-old has spent the current campaign on loan at Bournemouth where he has taken large strides towards proving his fitness having already made 24 Premier League appearances - his most in a single season since 2012-13.

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has made no secret of his desire to sign the England international on a permanent basis at the end of the campaign, while West Ham United have also been credited with an interest.

However, the Daily Mirror reports that Arsenal are set to begin talks with Wilshere over an extension to his contract this week.

The midfielder is one of a number of players approaching the final year of their contracts at the Emirates Stadium, and the Gunners are keen to avoid the risk of him leaving the club on a free transfer at the end of next season.

The report claims that Arsenal have opened talks with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Kieran Gibbs too, both of whom will also be out of contract next summer.