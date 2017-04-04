West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic refuses to confirm or deny rumours that the club are interested in signing Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere.

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has done little to silence rumours linking the club with a move for Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere.

The England international's future at the Emirates has been a talking point since he joined Bournemouth on a season-long loan in the summer.

Recent reports claimed that the Hammers are considering launching a £30m bid for Wilshere when the transfer window reopens at the end of the season.

When asked during Tuesday's press conference if West Ham are interested in the midfielder, Bilic told reporters:

"Of course if we are talking about Jack Wilshere as a player, that's different. He is a great player with great ability but because of injuries had to go on loan to Bournmouth but he is a great player at a good age also - a great age."

Wilshere, whose Arsenal contract expires at the end of next season, has started 19 Premier League games for the Cherries so far in this campaign.