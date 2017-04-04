New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Slaven Bilic coy on rumours West Ham United want Arsenal's Jack Wilshere

Jack Wilshere in action during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Swansea City on March 18, 2017
© SilverHub
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic refuses to confirm or deny rumours that the club are interested in signing Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at 12:57 UK

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has done little to silence rumours linking the club with a move for Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere.

The England international's future at the Emirates has been a talking point since he joined Bournemouth on a season-long loan in the summer.

Recent reports claimed that the Hammers are considering launching a £30m bid for Wilshere when the transfer window reopens at the end of the season.

When asked during Tuesday's press conference if West Ham are interested in the midfielder, Bilic told reporters:

"Of course if we are talking about Jack Wilshere as a player, that's different. He is a great player with great ability but because of injuries had to go on loan to Bournmouth but he is a great player at a good age also - a great age."

Wilshere, whose Arsenal contract expires at the end of next season, has started 19 Premier League games for the Cherries so far in this campaign.

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic during the EFL Cup (3rd Round) match between West Ham United and Accrington Stanley at the London Stadium on September 21, 2016
Read Next:
Bilic: 'Arsenal can be vulnerable'
>
View our homepages for Slaven Bilic, Jack Wilshere, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Live Commentary: Arsenal 2-2 Manchester City - as it happened
 Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez during the Premier League match against Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger: 'I cannot understand anxiety over Alexis Sanchez'
 Arsene Wenger reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Arsene Wenger: 'My Arsenal future will be revealed soon'
Slaven Bilic coy on Wilshere rumoursBilic: 'Arsenal can be vulnerable'Merson: 'Sanchez could join Chelsea'Henry: 'Ozil does not do enough'Preview: Arsenal vs. West Ham United
Gary Neville blasts Arsenal trioReal Madrid to consider move for Wenger?Bournemouth want permanent Wilshere dealArsene Wenger questions Arsenal balanceWilson urges Wenger to clarify future
> Arsenal Homepage
More West Ham United News
West Ham manager Slaven Bilic during the EFL Cup (3rd Round) match between West Ham United and Accrington Stanley at the London Stadium on September 21, 2016
West Ham United's Slaven Bilic: 'Arsenal are vulnerable when they lose the ball'
 Jack Wilshere in action during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Swansea City on March 18, 2017
Slaven Bilic coy on rumours West Ham United want Arsenal's Jack Wilshere
 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic: 'I already know I have the board's backing'
Preview: Arsenal vs. West Ham UnitedPL trio target move for Wilfried Bony?Diafra Sakho: "I am ready to play"West Ham give Bilic vote of confidenceReport: West Ham interested in Jack Wilshere
Bilic expecting more speculation over futureResult: Hull down West Ham to boost survival hopesTeam News: Noble on bench for West HamBrady: 'No plans to sack Slaven Bilic'Report: Four PL clubs want Domagoj Vida
> West Ham United Homepage
More Bournemouth News
Jack Wilshere in action during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Swansea City on March 18, 2017
Slaven Bilic coy on rumours West Ham United want Arsenal's Jack Wilshere
 Jack Wilshere in action during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Swansea City on March 18, 2017
Eddie Howe: 'Bournemouth want permanent Jack Wilshere deal'
 Adam Smith in action for Bournemouth on September 10, 2016
Adam Smith: 'Bournemouth confident of Liverpool scalp'
Puel: 'Southampton lucky to keep clean sheet'Report: West Ham interested in Jack WilshereClaude Puel: 'Draw is a fair result'Howe expecting Andrew Surman absenceHowe: 'Bournemouth deserved to win'
Result: Arter misses from spot in south coast stalemateTeam News: Rodriguez in for SaintsLive Commentary: Southampton 0-0 Bournemouth - as it happenedEddie Howe named PL Manager of the MonthDefoe has relegation release clause in contract
> Bournemouth Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City29177556322458
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd281411342231953
6Arsenal28156758362251
7Everton30148852331950
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom30128103938144
9Stoke CityStoke3099123344-1136
10Southampton2897123336-334
11Bournemouth3097144254-1234
12Watford2997133448-1434
13Leicester CityLeicester2996143547-1233
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
15Burnley3095163144-1332
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea3084183663-2728
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough29411142033-1323
20Sunderland2955192451-2720
> Full Version
 