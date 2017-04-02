Jack Wilshere is reportedly prepared to reject fresh terms at Arsenal and join a new club in the summer, with West Ham United said to be prepared to offer up to £30m.

The 25-year-old has spent the campaign on loan at Bournemouth after falling down the Gunners' pecking order, featuring 26 times for the club in the Premier League so far this term.

Wilshere has been overlooked for selection by Cherries boss Eddie Howe in recent weeks, however, starting each of the last four games on the bench and being made to settle for cameo appearances.

It is claimed by The Sun that the England international has been offered a new deal by Arsenal, with his current terms due to expire in 14 months' time, but he is concerned by a potential lack of playing minutes when returning to North London.

Wilshere is said to being weighing up his options and could be tempted by a move to West Ham, who are keen to bring in a marquee signing in the summer to appease supporters following the January loss of star man Dimitri Payet.

A source is quoted by the publication as saying: "West Ham want Jack and have put feelers out – which haven't been rejected. Staying in London appeals to Jack and with West Ham now in the Olympic Stadium he can see a club as one that can challenge for European football."

Arsenal are reportedly hopeful of landing a big fee for Wilshere, despite his contract soon to enter its final year, as a number of clubs are interested and will likely spark a transfer war.