New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: West Ham United interested in signing Jack Wilshere

Jack Wilshere in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Bournemouth on February 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Jack Wilshere is reportedly prepared to reject fresh terms at Arsenal and join a new club in the summer, with West Ham United said to be prepared to offer up to £30m.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 10:24 UK

West Ham United are prepared to hand over around £30m to sign Jack Wilshere from Arsenal on a permanent deal this summer, according to a report.

The 25-year-old has spent the campaign on loan at Bournemouth after falling down the Gunners' pecking order, featuring 26 times for the club in the Premier League so far this term.

Wilshere has been overlooked for selection by Cherries boss Eddie Howe in recent weeks, however, starting each of the last four games on the bench and being made to settle for cameo appearances.

It is claimed by The Sun that the England international has been offered a new deal by Arsenal, with his current terms due to expire in 14 months' time, but he is concerned by a potential lack of playing minutes when returning to North London.

Wilshere is said to being weighing up his options and could be tempted by a move to West Ham, who are keen to bring in a marquee signing in the summer to appease supporters following the January loss of star man Dimitri Payet.

A source is quoted by the publication as saying: "West Ham want Jack and have put feelers out – which haven't been rejected. Staying in London appeals to Jack and with West Ham now in the Olympic Stadium he can see a club as one that can challenge for European football."

Arsenal are reportedly hopeful of landing a big fee for Wilshere, despite his contract soon to enter its final year, as a number of clubs are interested and will likely spark a transfer war.

Jack Wilshere in action during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Swansea City on March 18, 2017
Read Next:
Wilshere seeking move to Italian club?
>
View our homepages for Jack Wilshere, Eddie Howe, Dimitri Payet, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Jack Wilshere in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Bournemouth on February 4, 2017
Report: West Ham United interested in signing Jack Wilshere
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsene Wenger reiterates his intention to stay in management
 Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Chelsea 'cool interest in Alvaro Morata to focus on Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku'
PSG 'offer Wenger three-year deal'Smith: 'Wenger silence isn't helping Arsenal'Preview: Arsenal vs. Manchester CityGallas: 'Chelsea the top team in London'Wenger: 'Job uncertainty not affecting players'
Chelsea, Man Utd 'to battle for Belotti'Guardiola: 'Wenger can win fans over'Conte quiet on Alexis Sanchez speculationFletcher: 'Man Utd wrong to sell Welbeck'Alex Iwobi wants Arsene Wenger stay
> Arsenal Homepage
More West Ham United News
Jack Wilshere in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Bournemouth on February 4, 2017
Report: West Ham United interested in signing Jack Wilshere
 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Slaven Bilic expecting more speculation over future after Hull City loss
 West Ham manager Slaven Bilic during the EFL Cup (3rd Round) match between West Ham United and Accrington Stanley at the London Stadium on September 21, 2016
Karren Brady: 'No plans to sack Slaven Bilic'
Result: Hull down West Ham to boost survival hopesTeam News: Noble on bench for West HamReport: Four PL clubs want Domagoj VidaDefoe has relegation release clause in contractSky announces more Premier League picks
West Ham to replace Bilic with Wagner?Bilic not worried about speculationJaap Stam not ruling out West Ham jobWest Ham United keeping eye on Benitez?Report: Bilic will not get new West Ham deal
> West Ham United Homepage
More Bournemouth News
Jack Wilshere in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Bournemouth on February 4, 2017
Report: West Ham United interested in signing Jack Wilshere
 Jack Stephens, Cedric Soares and Joshua King during the Premier League match between Southampton and Bournemouth on April 1, 2017
Live Commentary: Southampton 0-0 Bournemouth - as it happened
 Jack Stephens, Cedric Soares and Joshua King during the Premier League match between Southampton and Bournemouth on April 1, 2017
Result: Harry Arter misses from penalty spot in south coast stalemate
Claude Puel: 'Draw is a fair result'Howe expecting Andrew Surman absenceHowe: 'Bournemouth deserved to win'Team News: Rodriguez in for SaintsEddie Howe named PL Manager of the Month
Defoe has relegation release clause in contractBournemouth to pounce on Jermain Defoe?Wilshere seeking move to Italian club?Howe: 'Man Utd draw was turning point'Clement: 'Swansea were not good enough'
> Bournemouth Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd281411342231953
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton30148852331950
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom30128103938144
9Stoke CityStoke3099123344-1136
10Southampton2897123336-334
11Bournemouth3097144254-1234
12Watford2997133448-1434
13Leicester CityLeicester2996143547-1233
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
15Burnley3095163144-1332
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2955192451-2720
> Full Version
 