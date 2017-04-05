New Transfer Talk header

Lyon worried about losing Alexandre Lacazette this summer

Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Lyon director Bernard Wycombe admits that it will be "difficult" to lose Alexandre Lacazette to another club this summer.
Lyon director Bernard Wycombe has admitted that it will be "difficult" for the club to lose Alexandre Lacazette this summer.

The 25-year-old has been linked with numerous clubs, including Arsenal, who were thought to have had a bid rejected at the end of last season.

Atletico Madrid are also believed to be interested in the forward, who has scored 29 goals for the French club this season.

"The departure of Alex would be very difficult for our club," Lacombe told RMC. "Because even if we could make lots of money, he is an immense player and I do not think that we will understand the magnitude of his departure fully until it happens.

"Then, it will be a lot more difficult for us, even if we make a good decision on the replacement that would come in.

"I do not know which team he will go to. I hope for only one thing, that he will stay with us for another year, or two, because he is an immense player."

The French international will have two years left on his contract when the season comes to an end.

Lacazette 'at top of Arsenal wishlist'
