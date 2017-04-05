Chelsea are reportedly confident of signing Schalke left-back Sead Kolisinac this summer.

A number of Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, Manchester City and Everton, are believed to be interested in the 23-year-old.

According to The Mirror, the Blues believe that they can convince Kolisinac to choose Stamford Bridge, such is his desire to play Premier League football.

The report adds that the Toffees are willing to pay £100,000 per week to the left-back, who is also said to have attracted interested from AC Milan, Juventus and Roma.

Kolisinac, who comes to the end of his current contract in the summer, was the target of Chelsea in the summer, but a move was denied by Schalke as they did not have a replacement lined up.