Chelsea 'confident of winning race to sign Schalke 04 left-back Sead Kolisinac'

A general view of a corner flag ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on January 31, 2015
Chelsea are reportedly confident of signing Schalke left-back Sead Kolisinac this summer.
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at 20:42 UK

Chelsea are reportedly confident of beating their competitors to clinch the signature of Schalke 04 left-back Sead Kolisinac this summer.

A number of Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, Manchester City and Everton, are believed to be interested in the 23-year-old.

According to The Mirror, the Blues believe that they can convince Kolisinac to choose Stamford Bridge, such is his desire to play Premier League football.

The report adds that the Toffees are willing to pay £100,000 per week to the left-back, who is also said to have attracted interested from AC Milan, Juventus and Roma.

Kolisinac, who comes to the end of his current contract in the summer, was the target of Chelsea in the summer, but a move was denied by Schalke as they did not have a replacement lined up.

Schalke's midfielder Max Meyer plays the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Schalke 04 vs Hertha BSC Berlin in Gelsenkirchen, western Germany, on October 17, 2015.
