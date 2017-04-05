New Transfer Talk header

Diego Simeone relaxed over Theo Hernandez future

Diego Simeone gestures during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Diego Simeone says that he is "very happy" with the way Theo Hernandez has performed during his loan spell with Alaves and will further discuss his future in the summer.
Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has revealed that he has held talks with Theo Hernandez after seeing the full-back linked with a move away from the club.

The 19-year-old, under contract with the capital club until 2022, is currently on a season-long loan deal with fellow La Liga side Alaves.

Hernandez has impressed during his stint at Babazorros, providing four assists from out wide in his 24 league appearances, leading to suggestions that he is on the radar of Real Madrid.

More recently, reports in the British press have linked the youngster with a switch to Premier League side Liverpool, but Simeone is prepared to wait until the summer before discussing the player's long-term future.

"I always wish our players the best," he told reporters. "When the season is over, we will start to get into those type of things.

"I spoke with Theo a month or so ago. We know what we said to each other. I am very happy with how he is doing."

Hernandez, who has been at Atletico for the past 10 years, reportedly has a £20m buyout clause inserted into his contract.

