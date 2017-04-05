New Transfer Talk header

Report: Liverpool join hunt for Atletico Madrid left-back Theo Hernandez

Liverpool are reportedly tracking Atletico Madrid left-back Theo Hernandez, who could be bought for £20m this summer.
Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on Atletico Madrid left-back Theo Hernandez, who is also believed to be wanted by Real Madrid.

The 19-year-old Frenchman has impressed while on loan at Alaves this season, making 28 appearances in all competitions and providing three assists in La Liga.

According to The Independent, Hernandez has attracted attention from a handful of clubs, but Liverpool and Real have shown the most interest.

The report claims that Hernandez, who is the younger brother of Atletico centre-back Lucas, is expected to return to the Vicente Calderon at the end of the season, but he does have a €24m (£20.5m) release clause in his contract.

The Reds have been playing midfielder James Milner in the left-back slot this season, despite Alberto Moreno specialising in that position, which indicates that the Merseyside outfit will be in the market for a new player this summer.

