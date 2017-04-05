New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Chelsea 'interested in signing Southampton defender Cedric Soares'

Cedric Soares in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Liverpool on November 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Southampton full-back Cedric Soares this summer having also been linked with teammates Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Bertrand.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at 15:37 UK

Chelsea have reportedly identified Southampton defender Cedric Soares as a summer transfer target alongside Saints teammates Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Bertrand.

The Premier League leaders are expected to significantly bolster their squad this summer ahead of their inevitable return to the Champions League next season, with defensive reinforcements top of Antonio Conte's wishlist.

Van Dijk was linked with a big-money move to both Chelsea and Manchester City in January, while Bertrand has also been tipped for a return to Stamford Bridge.

The Evening Standard now reports that the Blues have added a third Southampton defender to their list of transfer targets, with Cedric Soares being earmarked as competition for Victor Moses in the right wing-back role.

The 25-year-old only signed a new four-year contract at St Mary's last summer, but his performances have led to interest from elsewhere, with Spanish giants Barcelona also rumoured to be tracking his progress.

Southampton have already insisted that Van Dijk is not for sale, while Bertrand still has four years remaining on his current deal, but Chelsea are reportedly hopeful of bringing at least one of their three Saints targets to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Antonio Conte is happy during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Read Next:
Guardiola: 'Conte may be best in the world'
>
View our homepages for Cedric Soares, Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Bertrand, Antonio Conte, Victor Moses, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Antonio Conte is happy during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Pep Guardiola: 'Antonio Conte may be the best manager in the world'
 Cedric Soares in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Liverpool on November 19, 2016
Chelsea 'interested in signing Southampton defender Cedric Soares'
 Kevin De Bruyne in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Kevin De Bruyne: 'Manchester City still in Premier League title race'
Eriksen focused on catching ChelseaCourtois insists Chelsea will bounce backReport: Chelsea up search for new wing-backPreview: Chelsea vs. Manchester CityGuardiola: Chelsea "deserve" seven-point lead
Conte: Chelsea in "really good position"Victor Moses doubtful for Man City clashHazard: 'I treat the ball like a woman'Chelsea 'closing on Issa Diop deal'Merson: 'Sanchez could join Chelsea'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Southampton News
Cedric Soares in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Liverpool on November 19, 2016
Chelsea 'interested in signing Southampton defender Cedric Soares'
 Southampton manager Claude Puel at the Premier League match against Watford on March 4, 2017
Claude Puel: 'All Southampton players must try to contribute goals'
 Southampton's Oriol Romeu in action against Watford on March 4, 2017
Oriol Romeu: 'Southampton miss Manolo Gabbiadini presence'
Gabbiadini unlikely to return for Palace matchPuel: 'Southampton lucky to keep clean sheet'Claude Puel: 'Draw is a fair result'Howe: 'Bournemouth deserved to win'Result: Arter misses from spot in south coast stalemate
Team News: Rodriguez in for SaintsLive Commentary: Southampton 0-0 Bournemouth - as it happenedChelsea 'plotting £25m Bertrand bid'Chelsea 'confident of Van Dijk deal'Claude Puel: 'Boufal low on confidence'
> Southampton Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City29177556322458
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
6Arsenal28156758362251
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom31128113940-144
9Watford30107133648-1237
10Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
11Stoke CityStoke3199133345-1236
12Burnley31105163244-1235
13Southampton2897123336-334
14Bournemouth3097144254-1234
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea3084183663-2728
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough29411142033-1323
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
> Full Version
 