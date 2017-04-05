Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Southampton full-back Cedric Soares this summer having also been linked with teammates Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Bertrand.

The Premier League leaders are expected to significantly bolster their squad this summer ahead of their inevitable return to the Champions League next season, with defensive reinforcements top of Antonio Conte's wishlist.

Van Dijk was linked with a big-money move to both Chelsea and Manchester City in January, while Bertrand has also been tipped for a return to Stamford Bridge.

The Evening Standard now reports that the Blues have added a third Southampton defender to their list of transfer targets, with Cedric Soares being earmarked as competition for Victor Moses in the right wing-back role.

The 25-year-old only signed a new four-year contract at St Mary's last summer, but his performances have led to interest from elsewhere, with Spanish giants Barcelona also rumoured to be tracking his progress.

Southampton have already insisted that Van Dijk is not for sale, while Bertrand still has four years remaining on his current deal, but Chelsea are reportedly hopeful of bringing at least one of their three Saints targets to Stamford Bridge this summer.