Barcelona considering shock swoop for Southampton's Cedric Soares?

Cedric Soares in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Liverpool on November 19, 2016
Barcelona are reportedly considering a surprise summer move for Southampton full-back Cedric Soares as they look to strengthen that position.
Monday, February 20, 2017

Barcelona are reportedly considering a surprise move for Southampton full-back Cedric Soares when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

The Spanish giants are understood to be weighing up a number of potential signings at right-back having failed to adequately replace Dani Alves since he left the club last year.

The need for a new player in that position has grown following an injury to Aleix Vidal earlier this month, with the Spaniard set to miss the rest of the season with a broken ankle.

Sergi Roberto is yet to stake his claim as a bona-fide successor to Alves, and the Daily Telegraph reports that Cedric has been included on Barca's shortlist of potential replacements.

The 25-year-old joined Southampton for less than £5m in 2015 and last summer signed a new contract that keeps him at the club until 2020 having helped Portugal to Euro 2016 glory.

The Saints are unlikely to consider bids of less than £15m, with uncertainty already surrounding the futures of in-demand defensive duo Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Bertrand.

Juventus' Martin Caceres in action against Los Angeles Galaxy on August 3, 2013
Bertrand excited about possible Caceres signing
