Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak is open to joining Manchester United at the end of the season, should David de Gea move to Real Madrid, according to a report.

Real Madrid are said to be confident of finally landing De Gea this summer, leaving Man United with a tough task to replace their current number one.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Oblak is highly-rated by Man United boss Jose Mourinho, and the 24-year-old would be open to moving to Old Trafford if interest from the Premier League side arrived.

Oblak, who joined Atletico from Benfica in 2014, has kept 15 clean sheets in 27 games in all competitions for his Spanish club this season.

It is understood that the Slovenian's release clause stands in the region of £85m, meanwhile, which places Atletico in a strong position when it comes to any potential negotiation.