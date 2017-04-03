New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Jan Oblak 'open to Manchester United move'

Jan Oblak for Atletico Madrid on July 22, 2014
© Getty Images
Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak is open to joining Manchester United at the end of the season, should David de Gea move to Real Madrid, according to a report.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak is reportedly open to joining Manchester United at the end of the season, should David de Gea move to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid are said to be confident of finally landing De Gea this summer, leaving Man United with a tough task to replace their current number one.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Oblak is highly-rated by Man United boss Jose Mourinho, and the 24-year-old would be open to moving to Old Trafford if interest from the Premier League side arrived.

Oblak, who joined Atletico from Benfica in 2014, has kept 15 clean sheets in 27 games in all competitions for his Spanish club this season.

It is understood that the Slovenian's release clause stands in the region of £85m, meanwhile, which places Atletico in a strong position when it comes to any potential negotiation.

Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Read Next:
Man United 'to pay £85m for Griezmann'
>
View our homepages for Jan Oblak, Jose Mourinho, David de Gea, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Jan Oblak for Atletico Madrid on July 22, 2014
Jan Oblak 'open to Manchester United move'
 Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Real Madrid 'determined to sign David de Gea'
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Manchester United 'target Real Madrid trio'
Preview: Manchester United vs. EvertonMourinho takes interest in Besiktas star?Neville: 'Shaw needs to take look at himself'Man United defender being eyed by German club?Mourinho to turn focus to Europa League?
Mourinho: 'Mata out for a long time'Mourinho blasts Luke Shaw commitmentSchweinsteiger hails "great feeling"Arsenal lining up summer move for Gueye?Fellaini: 'We will not give up on fourth'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Atletico Madrid News
Jan Oblak for Atletico Madrid on July 22, 2014
Jan Oblak 'open to Manchester United move'
 Atletico Madrid's French forward Antoine Griezmann (R) is congratulated by teammate midfielder Koke (L) after scoring during the Spanish league football match Real Sociedad de Futbol vs Club Atletico de Madrid at the Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian on Oct
Result: Atletico Madrid beat Malaga to go third in La Liga
 Diego Simeone bellows during the La Liga game between Atletico Madrid and Villarreal on February 20, 2016
Live Commentary: Malaga 0-2 Atletico Madrid - as it happened
Man United 'to pay £85m for Griezmann'Atletico enter race for Alexis Sanchez?Jose Gimenez 'wants Man United move'Lacazette 'at top of Arsenal wishlist'Niguez: 'Griezmann is happy at Atletico'
Antoine Griezmann 'feels good' at AtleticoChelsea to rival United for Griezmann?Simeone "will never coach Real Madrid"Diego Simeone: 'Football consumes me'Man United 'closing in on Griezmann'
> Atletico Madrid Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City29177556322458
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd281411342231953
6Arsenal28156758362251
7Everton30148852331950
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom30128103938144
9Stoke CityStoke3099123344-1136
10Southampton2897123336-334
11Bournemouth3097144254-1234
12Watford2997133448-1434
13Leicester CityLeicester2996143547-1233
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
15Burnley3095163144-1332
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea3084183663-2728
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough29411142033-1323
20Sunderland2955192451-2720
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 