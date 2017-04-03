A report claims that Real Madrid are 'determined' to bring Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea to the Bernabeu at the end of the season.

The Manchester United goalkeeper came close to joining the Spanish giants in August 2015 in a deal that would have seen Keylor Navas move in the opposite direction, but a faulty fax machine stopped the transfer going through.

Last week, it was claimed that Man United had slapped a £66m asking price on the head of the 26-year-old, who has been crowned the English club's Player of the Year in each of the last three seasons.

Tottenham Hotspur's Hugo Lloris and Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois have also been linked with the Bernabeu, but according to The Mirror, De Gea remains Real Madrid's number one target, and the European champions are 'determined' to sign the 20-time Spain international at the end of the season.

The same report also claims that Real Madrid will break the bank for Chelsea's Eden Hazard as they look to flex their financial muscle once again.

De Gea, who has a contract with his English club until June 2019, joined Man United from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2011, developing into one of the best goalkeepers in European football during his time in the Premier League.