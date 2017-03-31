New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Real Madrid priced out of David de Gea move?

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
© SilverHub
A report claims that Manchester United will refuse to sell David de Gea to Real Madrid unless the Spanish giants come up with a bid of £66m.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Real Madrid will reportedly be asked to pay in the region of £66m if they want to sign Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

It had been claimed that De Gea, who signed a new four-year contract at Old Trafford in 2015, had a release clause of £52m in his current deal, which Real Madrid were considering activating at the end of the season.

However, according to the Daily Mail, there is no such clause in the Spaniard's contract, and Man United will demand more than double the £33m world-record fee for a goalkeeper - held by Gianluigi Buffon - in order to sell their number one.

De Gea, 26, joined Man United from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2011, developing into one of the best goalkeepers in European football during his time in the Premier League.

The 20-time Spain international came close to joining Real Madrid in August 2015 in a deal that would have seen Keylor Navas move in the opposite direction, but a faulty fax machine stopped the transfer going through.

De Gea was crowned Man United's Player of the Year for a third consecutive season in May 2016.

David De Gea looks on during the FA Cup final between Crystal Palace and Manchester United on May 21, 2016
Read Next:
David de Gea in line for pay rise?
>
View our homepages for David de Gea, Gianluigi Buffon, Keylor Navas, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Preview: Manchester United vs. West Bromwich Albion
 Belgium's forward Dries Mertens celebrates after scoring during the Euro 2016 qualifying football match between Belgium and Israel at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on October 13, 2015
Manchester United 'step up Dries Mertens pursuit'
 Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Manchester United 'to pay £85m for Antoine Griezmann'
Real Madrid priced out of De Gea move?United 'approach Bayern over Kimmich'Pereira to fight for Man United dreamFletcher: 'Man Utd wrong to sell Welbeck'Fletcher: 'I regret leaving Man Utd'
Mourinho "calm" about Ibrahimovic futureSky announces more Premier League picksDavid de Gea in line for pay rise?Mourinho wants 'easy job' after Man UnitedMourinho: 'Prospect of signing Neymar absurd'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Real Madrid News
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Real Madrid priced out of David de Gea move?
 Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Chelsea forward Eden Hazard: 'My kids are settled in London'
 David De Gea looks on during the FA Cup final between Crystal Palace and Manchester United on May 21, 2016
David de Gea in line for pay rise?
Report: Conte to block Hazard exitRonaldo statue sculptor defends workEmre Mor 'dreams' of playing for MadridRamos warns Isco over Real Madrid exitCoentrao understands Zidane snub
Ramos hits back at Pique commentsGerard Pique facing legal action?Mbappe: 'I'm not ready for Real Madrid'Liverpool to spend £43m on Rodriguez?Marco Asensio wants Real Madrid stay
> Real Madrid Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 