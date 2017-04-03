New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Theo Hernandez 'open to Real Madrid move'

Atletico Madrid left-back Theo Hernandez suggests that he would be open to a move to Real Madrid.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 3, 2017 at 20:35 UK

Atletico Madrid left-back Theo Hernandez has suggested that he would be open to a move to Real Madrid.

The 19-year-old, who has been linked with a number of major European clubs in recent months, is currently on loan at La Liga side Alaves, where he has made 24 appearances this season.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City have all been linked with a move for the defender, and Hernandez has refused to commit his long-term future to Atletico.

"It's true that there were teams that wanted me but I thought about it well and the best thing was to stay. [Could an Atletico player say yes to Real Madrid?] I don't know. If it's the best thing for him, to go there, it could be that he has to go. It depends on each one," Hernandez told AS.

Hernandez signed a new five-year contract with Atletico at the start of this season.

Jan Oblak for Atletico Madrid on July 22, 2014
Read Next:
Jan Oblak 'open to Man United move'
>
View our homepages for Theo Hernandez, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Live Commentary: Real Madrid 3-0 Alaves - as it happened
 Sports Mole logo
Theo Hernandez 'open to Real Madrid move'
 Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Real Madrid 'determined to sign David de Gea'
Zidane: 'Marseille is my club of heart'Man United 'target Real Madrid trio'Isco "feeling very good" at Real MadridZidane would welcome Raul to Real MadridZidane calls for Isco to sign new deal
Real Madrid to consider move for Wenger?Result: Real Madrid move five points clear at topHazard hints at long-term Chelsea stayLiverpool, Arsenal 'battling it out for Rodriguez'Zidane hoping to part ways with Real attacker?
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Atletico Madrid News
Jan Oblak for Atletico Madrid on July 22, 2014
Jan Oblak 'open to Manchester United move'
 Sports Mole logo
Theo Hernandez 'open to Real Madrid move'
 Atletico Madrid's French forward Antoine Griezmann (R) is congratulated by teammate midfielder Koke (L) after scoring during the Spanish league football match Real Sociedad de Futbol vs Club Atletico de Madrid at the Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian on Oct
Result: Atletico Madrid beat Malaga to go third in La Liga
Live Commentary: Malaga 0-2 Atletico Madrid - as it happenedMan United 'to pay £85m for Griezmann'Atletico enter race for Alexis Sanchez?Jose Gimenez 'wants Man United move'Lacazette 'at top of Arsenal wishlist'
Niguez: 'Griezmann is happy at Atletico'Antoine Griezmann 'feels good' at AtleticoChelsea to rival United for Griezmann?Simeone "will never coach Real Madrid"Diego Simeone: 'Football consumes me'
> Atletico Madrid Homepage
More Alaves News
Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Live Commentary: Real Madrid 3-0 Alaves - as it happened
 Sports Mole logo
Theo Hernandez 'open to Real Madrid move'
 Gareth Bale embraces Karim Benzema during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Seville on March 20, 2016
Result: Real Madrid move five points clear at La Liga summit
Result: Title-chasing Sevilla held at AlavesVicente Calderon to host Copa del Rey finalSan Mames unable to host Copa finalResult: Barcelona thump Alaves to top La LigaLive Commentary: Alaves 0-6 Barcelona - as it happened
Alaves want Copa final at San MamesResult: Alaves hold Celta in Copa del Rey semiResult: Alaves hold Celta in Copa del Rey semiUlloa: 'Claudio Ranieri has betrayed me'Barca to meet Atletico in Copa semis
> Alaves Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid28215274284668
2Barcelona29206385265966
3Atletico MadridAtletico29177554233158
4Sevilla29177552341858
5Real Sociedad29154104340349
6Villarreal29139741231848
7Athletic Bilbao29145103733447
8EibarEibar2912894741644
9Espanyol29111084240243
10Celta Vigo28125114346-341
11AlavesAlaves29101092936-740
12Las PalmasLas Palmas2998124548-335
13Valencia2996144151-1033
14Real Betis2987143246-1431
15Malaga2969143347-1427
16Leganes2969142342-1927
17Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2969143146-1527
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2957173157-2622
19Granada2947182662-3619
20Osasuna2918202969-4011
> Full Version
 