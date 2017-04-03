Atletico Madrid left-back Theo Hernandez suggests that he would be open to a move to Real Madrid.

The 19-year-old, who has been linked with a number of major European clubs in recent months, is currently on loan at La Liga side Alaves, where he has made 24 appearances this season.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City have all been linked with a move for the defender, and Hernandez has refused to commit his long-term future to Atletico.

"It's true that there were teams that wanted me but I thought about it well and the best thing was to stay. [Could an Atletico player say yes to Real Madrid?] I don't know. If it's the best thing for him, to go there, it could be that he has to go. It depends on each one," Hernandez told AS.

Hernandez signed a new five-year contract with Atletico at the start of this season.