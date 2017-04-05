New Transfer Talk header

Michail Antonio turns down West Ham United's initial contract offer?

Michail Antonio in action for West Ham United on September 25, 2016
Michail Antonio reportedly turns down West Ham United's opening contract offer, but remains keen to stay at the club.
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at 13:02 UK

Michail Antonio has reportedly knocked back West Ham United's first contract offer.

The Hammers are believed to be keen to tie down the 27-year-old, who has played in defence, midfield and up front for manager Slaven Bilic this season.

According to Sky Sports News, Antonio is keen to stay at the East London club but has rejected their opening offer as he does not feel as though the terms match other first-team players at the club.

The report claims that Antonio feels 'penalised' for arriving at the club from Championship outfit Nottingham Forest, where he spent one year before signing for the Hammers in 2015.

Talks over a new deal are expected to be on hold for the time being, but it appears that there is a willingness from both parties to reach an agreement.

Antonio has made 27 Premier League appearances this season, scoring nine goals and producing three assists.

