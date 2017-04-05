New Transfer Talk header

Report: Manchester City want Jose Luis Gaya, Eliaquim Mangala swap deal

Jose Luis Gaya of Valencia CF reacts during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Valencia CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu ended a 2-2 draw on May 9, 2015
Manchester City are reportedly interested in a player-plus-cash swap deal to bring Valencia's Jose Luis Gaya to club and send Eliaquim Mangala in the opposite direction.
Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Manchester City are reportedly interested in a swap deal that would bring Valencia left-back Jose Luis Gaya to the Etihad Stadium and send Eliaquim Mangala in the opposition direction.

Mangala is currently on loan at the Spanish outfit and has established himself as a regular in the first team at the Mestalla, making 22 La Liga appearances this season.

However, Valencia are reportedly struggling to raise the £16m asking price to make the move permanent, and the Daily Star claims that City are considering a player-plus-cash offer for Gaya as a result.

The 21-year-old full-back has previously been scouted by Arsenal, but City are understood to have moved into pole position for his signature as they prepare for a major overhaul of their squad this summer.

Pep Guardiola is expected to allow a number of his ageing full-backs to leave the club and sees the young Spaniard as an ideal replacement.

The Spain Under-21 international is valued at around £30m by Valencia, but City could part with half of that sum should they include Mangala in the deal too.

Eliaquim Mangala of Manchester City runs with the ball during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at Etihad Stadium on September 19, 2015
Galatasaray interested in signing Mangala?
