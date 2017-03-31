Manchester City outcast Eliaquim Mangala is reportedly wanted by Galatasaray, but only if they can take him on a season-long loan deal first.

The France international is currently at Valencia for the season after falling out of favour at the Etihad Stadium, making 48 league appearances for the club since joining from Porto in a £32m deal nearly three years ago.

Mangala is widely expected to be sold on in the summer for a cut-price figure but, according to talkSPORT, Galatasaray are hoping to persuade City to loan out the 26-year-old once more next season.

It is claimed that talks between the two clubs will open soon, with an option to buy at the end of 2017-18 possibly being inserted into the agreement.

Valencia are said to have already ruled out the prospect of keeping Mangala on their books for another 12 months.