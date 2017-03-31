New Transfer Talk header

Eliaquim Mangala of Manchester City runs with the ball during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at Etihad Stadium on September 19, 2015
© Getty Images
Manchester City outcast Eliaquim Mangala is reportedly wanted by Galatasaray, but only if they can take him on a season-long loan deal first.
By , Football League Correspondent
Friday, March 31, 2017

Eliaquim Mangala could be offered a route out of Manchester City at the end of the season by Turkish giants Galatasaray, who are reportedly eyeing up a loan move for the outcast defender.

The France international is currently at Valencia for the season after falling out of favour at the Etihad Stadium, making 48 league appearances for the club since joining from Porto in a £32m deal nearly three years ago.

Mangala is widely expected to be sold on in the summer for a cut-price figure but, according to talkSPORT, Galatasaray are hoping to persuade City to loan out the 26-year-old once more next season.

It is claimed that talks between the two clubs will open soon, with an option to buy at the end of 2017-18 possibly being inserted into the agreement.

Valencia are said to have already ruled out the prospect of keeping Mangala on their books for another 12 months.

Vincent Kompany of Manchester City during the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Manchester City at The Hawthorns on August 10, 2015
Guardiola to axe Kompany in mass clearout?
